Bahrain vs Belarus prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022 

Bahrain and Belarus will trade tackles at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The home side are coming off a 1-0 victory over Burundi in a friendly on Saturday, with Kamil Al-Sawad scoring the winner. Belarus, meanwhile, secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over India in a friendly.

All three goals came from second-half substitutes. Artem Bykov, Artem Solovei and Valeriy Gromyko all stepped off the bench to find the back of the net.

Bahrain vs Belarus Head-to-Head

This will be the first international meeting between the two nations, and they will each seek a win to continue their current momentum.

Bahrain are on a four-game winning run, having gone three matches without a win. Belarus, meanwhile, have won consecutive friendly games after losing eight on the bounce.

The White Wings could use this game as their final preparatory fixture before returning to competitive action in the UEFA Nations League in June. Bahrain, meanwhile, will return to competitive action when they kickstart their quest to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup in June.

Bahrain form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L.

Belarus form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L.

Bahrain vs Belarus Team News

Bahrain

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home team.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Belarus

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting team as well.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bahrain vs Belarus Predicted XIs

Bahrain (4-4-2): Ammar Ahmed (GK); Ali Madan, Abbas Ayyad, Abdul Al Shaikh, Waleed Al Hayam; Haram Ali, Hamza Al Juban, Hamad Al-Shamsan, Abdulwahab Al Malood; Abdullah Al Hashash, Ebrahim Alkhatal.

Belarus (4-4-2): Egor Khatkevich (GK); Roman Begunov, Zakhar Volkov, Ruslan Yudenkov, Gleb Shevchenko; Roman Yuzepchuk, Evgeni Yablonski, Vladislav Klimovich, Max Ebong; Pavel Sedko, Ivan Bakhar.

Bahrain vs Belarus Prediction

Bahrain have home advantage in their favour, and their recent four-game winning run also gives them an advantage.

The hosts tend to defend resolutely and are likely to prioritsze keeping things tight at the back. Belarus were impressive in their victory over India and will look to replicate that form against Bahrain.

Nevertheless, the hosts could secure a narrow victory, with goals to come at both ends.

Prediction: Bahrain 2-1 Belarus.

