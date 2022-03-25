Bahrain vs Burundi prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Bahrain and Burundi will trade tackles at the Al Muharraq Stadium in an international friendly fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over India in another friendly on Wednesday. Mohammed Al Hardan and Mahdi Al-Humaidan scored either side of Rahul Bheke's strike to help the Pearl Divers secure the win.

Burundi have not been in action since securing a 2-1 comeback victory over Myanmar in an international friendly in November 2021. Late goals from Blaise Bigirimana and Saidi Ntibazonika helped them cancel out Suan Lam Mang's first-half strike.

Bahrain lined up three friendly games in the current international window before returning to competitive action in June. Burundi will square off against Liberia in another international friendly next Tuesday.

Bahrain vs Burundi Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting on the international stage between the two sides and they will both use the game to continue preparations for their return to competitive action.

Bahrain are currently on a three-game winning run, while Burundi have won two of their last five games.

Bahrain form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Burundi form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Bahrain vs Burundi Team News

Bahrain

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Burundi

There are also no known injuries or suspension worries for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Bahrain vs Burundi Predicted XI

Bahrain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sayed Jaffar (GK); Waleed Al Hayam, Abdulla Al Hazaa, Amine Benaddi, Abbas Ayyad; Mohamed Al Hardan, Al Jassim Shaikh, Kamil Al Aswad; Mahdi Hasan, Mohamed Marhoon, Mahdi Al-Humaidan

Burundi Predicted XI (4-3-3): Arakaza MacArthur (GK); Omar Moussa, Eric Ndizeye, Philip Oslev, Marco Weymans; Christophe Nduwarugira, Saidi Ntibazonkiza, Steve Nzigamasabo; Cedric Amissi, Fiston Abdul Razak, Saido Berahino

Bahrain vs Burundi Prediction

Bahrain are the clear favorites to win the game and will be keen to emerge victorious in a fourth consecutive friendly international. The Asians have a strong record against lower-ranked sides on home turf and their fans will be expecting another victory against a struggling Burundi side.

The visitors have nothing to lose in the game, although the potential inclusion of Saido Berahino could be a game-changer. Ultimately, we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bahrain 2-0 Burundi

