Bahrain vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11, 2022

Canada will continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a friendly against Bahrain at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Isa Town on Friday (November 11).

The Maple Leafs are set to return to the competition after 36 years, having made their tournament debut in the 1986 edition. John Herdman's side cruised through their qualifying campaign in the CONCACAF zone as leaders of the third round with eight wins and 28 points from 14 games.

Canada's reward is a challenging draw against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco in Group F, where they will open their campaign on November 23 against the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Bahrain's wait for a first World Cup appearance continued after finishing third in the second round of the AFC qualifiers with 15 points from eight games.

This year, though, the Pearl Divers have made significant progress, winning all their 2023 Asia Cup qualifying games to book their place in next year's championship.

They beat Bangladesh, Malaysia and Turkmenistan to qualify as Group E winners and will now make their sixth straight appearance in the competition.

Bahrain vs Canada Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bahrain and Canada will meet for the first time.

Bahrain have lost their last two friendlies - 2-1 vs Cape Verde and 2-0 vs Panama - both at home

Bahrain have won nine of their 12 games this year.

Canada are coming off a 2-0 friendly loss to Uruguay.

Bahrain last went three home games without a win in September-October 2018.

Canada will play two more friendlies - against Bahrain and Japan - before starting their World Cup campaign against Belgium on November 23

Bahrain vs Canada Prediction

While some of their key players are still away on club duty, Canada will look to amp up their preparations for the World Cup and go all out for a win.

Bahrain, meanwhile, have appeared to lose steam again, losing their last two games, and the Maple Leafs could take advantage of that.

Prediction: Bahrain 0-2 Canada

