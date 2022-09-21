Bahrain vs Cape Verde Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2022

Bahrain will play host to Cape Verde at Bahrain National Stadium in an international friendly on Friday.

Bahrain vs Cape Verde Preview

Bahrain come into the clash on the back of five consecutive wins – three in the AFC Asian Cup qualification and two in friendlies. They have qualified for the final tournament set for June-July next year. Muharabi Dilmun are not among the favorites to win the competition but they intend to improve on their fourth-place finish of 2004.

Cape Verde are one of the three teams Bahrain will be facing for the rest of the year in preparation for the Asian Cup. The West African outfit were probably selected to provide a rugged and physical test for the hosts. Bahrain are expected to be pitted against one or two physically imposing opponents in the upcoming tournament.

The visitors have been warned by their coach Bubista not to underestimate the West Asian side, who are quite familiar with African teams. We can’t agree more with the coach, considering how Bahrain have fared lately against African national teams. They have prevailed over Burundi, DR Congo and Uganda.

Cape Verde will use the match as a warm-up ahead of their upcoming meeting with Eswatini in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Blue Sharks are pursuing two main objectives: qualification for the 2023 AFCON and improving on their round-of-16 finish in the previous edition. The friendly against Bahrain comes as a good test.

Bahrain vs Cape Verde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are yet to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, with Bahrain totaling 94 games played in the qualifiers as opposed to 40 for Cape Verde.

This year so far, Bahrain have played seven friendly matches, winning six and losing one – against Belarus 1-0.

Bahrain's all-time top scorer Ismail Abdullatif boasts of 47 goals as opposed to 15 for Cape Verde’s Heldon Ramos.

Bahrain and Cape Verde will be playing against each other for the very first time.

Bahrain have won their last five matches while Cape Verde have claimed three wins and suffered two losses.

Bahrain vs Cape Verde Prediction

Bahrain are going through a purple patch at the moment but intend to test their strength with a different football culture, which Cape Verde will likely offer.

Cape Verde’s coach will not necessarily prioritize a win but will look for defects and plan how to improve his team going forward.

Bahrain are expected to win due to their fine form and home advantage.

Prediction: Bahrain 3-1 Cape Verde

Bahrain vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bahrain

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Federação Cabo-verdiana de Futebol @fcfcomunica



A equipa técnica contou com os 20 jogadores que já estão neste país asiático, tendo todos eles treinado sem limitações



fcf.cv



#CaboVerde #TubarõesAzuis Na noite desta terça-feira a Seleção Nacional A realizou o primeiro treino em Manama, capital do #Bahrain A equipa técnica contou com os 20 jogadores que já estão neste país asiático, tendo todos eles treinado sem limitações Na noite desta terça-feira a Seleção Nacional A realizou o primeiro treino em Manama, capital do #BahrainA equipa técnica contou com os 20 jogadores que já estão neste país asiático, tendo todos eles treinado sem limitaçõesfcf.cv #CaboVerde #TubarõesAzuis https://t.co/juI5MZ22Mq

Tip 3: Bahrain to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cape Verde to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far