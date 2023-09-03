Bahrain vs Kuwait Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th September 2023 

Kuwait and Bahrain lock horns in a neutral venue in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday for an international friendly.

This will be the first international game for Kuwait since losing in the 2023 SAFF Championship final to India.

The Blue Waves won Group A of the competition ahead of India, Nepal and Pakistan before seeing off Bangladesh in the semi-finals.

In the finals, Rui Bento's side met India again, and just like in the group stages, the sides played out a 1-1 draw in open play. However, the Blue Tigers prevailed 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

Kuwait now play two friendlies this month and another two in October, before starting their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November against India.

On the other hand, Bahrain return to action for the first time since March, when the Pearl Divers beat Syria 1-0 in a friendly game.

In January, the Gulf nation played in the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup, progressing from their group to reach the semi-finals, where Bahrain's run was ended following a 1-0 loss to Oman.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 previous clashes between the sides, with Kuwait winning 18 times over Bahrain and losing on 14 occasions.

Kuwait last beat Bahrain in September 2013, picking up a 1-0 win in a friendly game.

Bahrain are unbeaten against Kuwait in seven games since then, winning four.

Kuwait have failed to score in five of their last seven clashes with Bahrain.

Bahrain and Kuwait met as recently as January this year in the Gulf Cup, where the sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Bahrain are ranked 86th in the world whereas Kuwait are in 137th position.

Bahrain have not managed to score more than once in any of their last four games.

Kuwait are unbeaten in their last nine official games since a 2-0 loss to Qatar in the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in January.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Prediction

Gulf sides Bahrain and Kuwait have both seen a decent run of form this year, especially the latter, who are unbeaten in nine games.

The Pearl Divers will be confident of their chances in this match given their long unbeaten record in the fixture, but we see that coming to an end here, with Kuwait securing the win.

Prediction: Bahrain 1-2 Kuwait

Bahrain vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kuwait to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes