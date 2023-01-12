Bahrain vs Kuwait Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13, 2023 

Bahrain and Kuwait will battle for three points on the final matchday of the Arab Gulf Cup group stage on Friday (January 13).

Both sides will slug it out for qualification from Group B. Bahrain currently lead the way at the summit, having garnered maximum points from two games played so far and needing just one point to progress to the knockouts. Kuwait, meanwhile, are third with three points, level on points with Qatar, who face bottom-placed UAE.

Bahrain are coming off a 2-1 comeback win over Qatar. Ahmed Alaaeldin put the Qataris ahead in the 34th minute, but a second half own goal by Mohammed Waad and a late penalty by Yusuf Hilal helped Bahrain complete a comeback win.

Kuwait, meanwhile, triumphed over the UAE with a narrow 1-0 victory on Tuesday. Ahmed Al Dhefri stepped off the bench to score a last-gasp winner in the third minute of injury time.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 42 previous occasions. Kuwait lead 18-14.

Their most recent meeting in June 2022 saw Bahrain claim a 2-0 home win in the FIFA Arab Cup qualifiers.

Bahrain are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Kuwait, winning four, including the last three.

Bahrain are without a clean sheet in their last six games, with the last four seeing both teams scoring.

Kuwait's last five games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Five of Bahrain's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Bahrain vs Kuwait Prediction

Bahrain are the favourites, and their five-game unbeaten run against Kuwait highlights their superiority in recent meetings between the two teams.

Helio Sousa's side only need one point to top the group but are likely to go all out for a win. Consideirng the same, Bahrain should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bahrain 2-0 Kuwait

Bahrain vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bahrain to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes