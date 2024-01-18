Bahrain vs Malaysia Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th January 2024

Bahrain and Malaysia lock horns in Group E of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Saturday as both sides aim to recover from their opening day loss at the tournament.

Speaking of Bahrain, the Reds lost 3-1 to South Korea, one of the tournament favorites. Hwang In-beom put the Taegeuk Warriors in front after 38 minutes before Abdullah Al Hashash equalized for the Pearl Divers early into the second half.

Lee Kang-in then netted twice soon after to put Korea out of reach as Bahrain began their campaign on a losing note. It was time for head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi to head back to the drawing board as another loss at the weekend could potentially end their progression hopes.

The same applies to Malaysia, who were battered 4-0 by a ruthless Jordan on Monday in their group-stage opener. Mahmoud Al-Mardi put the Chivalrous Ones in front in the 12th minute, before Mousa Al-Taamari doubled their advantage from the penalty spot six minutes later.

Al-Mardi made it 3-0 before the break whereas Al-Taamari added a fourth in the 85th minute as the Malayan Tigers were smashed out of the park by a clinical display from Jordan.

Given the staggering goal difference, Malaysia are currently at the bottom of Group E, with Bahrain marginally above them. Both sides will be keen to pick up a win here and get their Asian Cup tournament up and running.

Bahrain vs Malaysia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 previous clashes between the sides, with Bahrain winning seven times over Malaysia and losing just twice.

Malaysia beat Bahrain in their first two encounters: 3-1 at the President's Cup in September 1977, and then a 2-1 victory in the same cup exactly a year later.

Bahrain are on a three-game winning run against Malaysia and have scored against the Malayan Tigers in their last four clashes.

Malaysia have conceded six goals in their last two international games.

Bahrain have lost their last four international games, conceding 10 goals and scoring just once (vs South Korea in their Asian Cup opener).

Bahrain vs Malaysia Prediction

Bahrain are on a terrible run of form right now, losing their last four international games, whereas Malaysia looked absolutely vulnerable to Jordan in their first cup game.

With both teams struggling right now, we predict this one will end in a draw.

Prediction: Bahrain 1-1 Malaysia

Bahrain vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes