Bahrain vs Nepal Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th March 2024

Bahrain host Nepal at the Bahrain National Stadium on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, just days after crushing them 5-0 at the same venue.

The Pearl Divers were in devastating form on Thursday, as goals from Mahdi Al-Humaidan, Sayed Baqer, Ali Madan, Ibrahim Al-Khatal and Ismaeel Abdullatif Hassan earned them a huge victory.

With two wins and six points from three games, Bahrain are in second position in Group H, trailing only the United Arab Emirates by three points. Nepal, though, remain at the bottom of the group without a point or a win to their name yet.

The Gorkhalis, ranked 175th in the world according to the latest FIFA Rankings, have truly been disappointing. Their campaign began with a 4-0 drubbing by the UAE before Yemen beat them 2-0. Bahrain then inflicted further damage with a crushing 5-0 loss, as Nepal's hopes of progression diminished further.

On the other hand, Bahrain are coming into this match off the back of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup too. The Reds made it to the round of 16 after winning two of their three group matches before Japan ended their campaign with a 3-1 loss in the first knockout round.

Bahrain vs Nepal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bahrain and Nepal meet for only the second time in history.

Bahrain crushed Nepal 5-0 in their first-ever encounter, which took place last Thursday.

Bahrain have won three of their last four games, losing once.

Nepal have lost their last four games, including three in the current 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nepal have won just one of their last eight games.

Nepal have lost all three of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the second round, a distinction jointly held with Chinese Taipei and Pakistan.

Bahrain are ranked 82nd in the world, while Nepal are in 175th position in the FIFA Rankings.

Bahrain vs Nepal Prediction

Bahrain are the better side on paper and their 5-0 drubbing of Nepal on Thursday showed that. The Reds will be eager to go at the Gorkhalis once again, and should come away with another big win.

Prediction: Bahrain 3-0 Nepal

Bahrain vs Nepal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bahrain to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No