Bahrain vs Palestine Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2023

Bahrain host Palestine on Friday for an international friendly game as both sides begin preparations for the 2023 Asia Cup.

The Pearl Divers won all three of their matches in Group E to collect nine points from a possible nine and finish on top of the standings.

They beat Bangladesh, Malaysia and Turkmenistan without much hassle, and will make their sixth appearance in the tournament next year, their fifth in a row.

Hélio Sousa's team were also involved in the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in January this year and lost out in the semi-finals to Oman, who beat them 1-0.

Palestine are all set to make their third appearance in the Asia Cup finals next year, all coming in a row, after the side cruised through Group B with a 100% record.

The Lions of Canaan beat Mongolia (1-0), Yemen (5-0) and the Philippines (4-0) on their way to sealing their flight tickets to Qatar next January.

Bahrain vs Palestine Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight previous clashes between the sides, with Bahrain winning exactly half of those and losing to Palestine on three occasions.

Only one game has ever ended in a draw between the sides, and interestingly, it was their last clash (0-0 in March 2018 friendly).

Bahrain have failed to win any of their last five games at home, losing four.

Bahrain have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games (1-0 vs Turkmenistan in June 2022).

Palestine have won their last three games while keeping a clean sheet in each. The last time they won four in a row without conceding a single goal was in the 2020 Bangabandhu Cup (4).

Bahrain are ranked 85th in the world while Palestine are 93rd.

Palestine's Saleh Chihadeh and Mohammed Yameen have scored in their last two games and will be aiming to net for a third time on the bounce.

Bahrain vs Palestine Prediction

Bahrain are going through a rough patch right now but have some good options in attack that could give Palestine a tough time.

The Fedayeen, in contrast, looked strong in their Asia Cup qualifiers last year, and if they are able to reproduce that form here, they can peg Bahrain back.

Prediction: Bahrain 1-1 Palestine

Bahrain vs Palestine Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

