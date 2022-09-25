Bahrain vs Panama prediction and betting tips | September 27th 2022 

Bahrain will host Panama in an international friendly at the Bahrain National Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde on Friday at the same venue. The defeat brought a halt to Bahrain's six-game international winning streak.

Panama, meanwhile, have not been in action since sharing the spoils in the CONCACAF Nations League away to Martinique. The two sides could not be separated in a goalless encounter in June.

FEPAFUT @fepafut



Bajo el atardecer en el Medio Oriente, cumplió con una nueva sesión de entrenamiento de cara a su amistoso de este martes ️ Baréin .



Aquí las 📸 del tercer y penúltimo entrenamiento previo al partido.



#TodosSomosPanamá

Both these teams failed to secure qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will use Tuesday's game to continue preparations for their return to competitive action.

Bahrain vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will only be the second meeting between the two sides.

Their sole clash came in an international friendly in October 2005 when Bahrain were rampant in a 5-0 victory.

The hosts were on a six-game winning run before their loss to Cape Verde last week.

Panama are winless in their last six matches on the road.

Four of the last five matches involving the visitors have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Four of the last seven matches involving Bahrain have produced three or more goals.

Bahrain vs Panama Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly-matched on paper, although Bahrain come into the game as favorites and have been the more consistent side in recent months.

Helio Sousa's side also have home advantage in their favour and will be keen to get back on track following their narrow defeat to Cape Verde in front of their fans.

Panama, for their part, have blown hot and cold over the last few years and have fallen from the heights that saw them qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

FEPAFUT @fepafut



🗣️ Andrade: "Siempre es un orgullo poder representar a mi país"



🗣️ Morán: "Estamos metalizados en sacar el resultado"



Nota bit.ly/3xQ2acc



#TodosyTodasSomosPanamá

Nevertheless, the North Americans will fancy their chances of getting something out of the game and could go all out in search of a win. Although, one team could nick a win, we think the spoils could shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Bahrain 1-1 Panama

Bahrain vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

