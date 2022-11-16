Bahrain vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18, 2022

Serbia will continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a friendly against Bahrain in Riffa on Friday (November 18). This will be their only warm-up game before their showdown with Brazil in Group G on November 24.

The Eagles secured back-to-back appearances by pipping heavyweights Portugal in the UEFA qualifiers following a dramatic last-minute victory on the last day of group action. Prolific striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a 90th-minute winner to down the Seleccao in Lisbon on the final day to seal a direct entry into Qatar.

Moreover, the Balkan outfit also secured promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League this year following a strong run.

Dragan Stojkovic's side won four times and collected 13 points in six games and will now aim to finish their preparations on a winning note.

Bahrain, meanwhile, saw their wait for a first World Cup appearance continue after bowing out in the second round of the AFC qualifiers. The Pearl Drivers finished third in Group C with 15 points in eight games but sealed their place in next year's Asia Cup.

Helio Sousa's team won all three of their games in Group E against Malaysia, Turkmenistan and Bangladesh to confirm their spot in the competition for the sixth time in a row. Bahrain are also set to play in the Gulf Cup in January.

Bahrain vs Serbia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between Serbia and Bahrain.

Serbia are unbeaten in their last five games, winning four.

Bahrain are winless in their last three games, losing twice.

The Pearl Drivers have lost their last two games in Riffa, having won the previous three

Serbia are unbeaten in their last three away games

Bahrain vs Serbia Prediction

Serbia will look to enter the World Cup on a winning note and have enough quality to see off Bahrain, who are ranked 64 placed below them.

Prediction: Bahrain 0-2 Serbia

Bahrain vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Serbia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

