Bahrain vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18, 2022

Serbia will continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a friendly against Bahrain in Riffa on Friday (November 18). This will be their only warm-up game before their showdown with Brazil in Group G on November 24.
The Eagles secured back-to-back appearances by pipping heavyweights Portugal in the UEFA qualifiers following a dramatic last-minute victory on the last day of group action. Prolific striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a 90th-minute winner to down the Seleccao in Lisbon on the final day to seal a direct entry into Qatar.
Moreover, the Balkan outfit also secured promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League this year following a strong run.
Dragan Stojkovic's side won four times and collected 13 points in six games and will now aim to finish their preparations on a winning note.
Bahrain, meanwhile, saw their wait for a first World Cup appearance continue after bowing out in the second round of the AFC qualifiers. The Pearl Drivers finished third in Group C with 15 points in eight games but sealed their place in next year's Asia Cup.
Helio Sousa's team won all three of their games in Group E against Malaysia, Turkmenistan and Bangladesh to confirm their spot in the competition for the sixth time in a row. Bahrain are also set to play in the Gulf Cup in January.
Bahrain vs Serbia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first clash between Serbia and Bahrain.
- Serbia are unbeaten in their last five games, winning four.
- Bahrain are winless in their last three games, losing twice.
- The Pearl Drivers have lost their last two games in Riffa, having won the previous three
- Serbia are unbeaten in their last three away games
Bahrain vs Serbia Prediction
Serbia will look to enter the World Cup on a winning note and have enough quality to see off Bahrain, who are ranked 64 placed below them.
Prediction: Bahrain 0-2 Serbia
Bahrain vs Serbia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Serbia
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No
