Bahrain vs Syria Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2023 

Bahrain host Syria at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Arad on Tuesday (March 28) in a friendly as they look to recover from their earlier loss.

Al-Ahmar went down 2-1 to Palestine on Saturday (March 25), as goals from Michel Termanini and Islam Batran sunk the hosts. Sayed Dhiya Saeed pulled a goal back for the Reds late on. Syria, meanwhile, pulled off a 3-1 win over Thailand on the same day in another friendly in Dubai.

Omar Al Somah gave the Qasioun Eagles the lead in the 26th minute before Suphanat Mueanta equalised for the War Elephants in the added minutes of the opening stanza. However, Omar Khribin restored the Middle East outfit's lead from the spot in the 56th minute before Mohammad Al Hallak added a third late on to put the result beyond doubt.

Following a run of six defeats, Syria returned to winning ways and will be motivated to pick up another win to wrap up thei month on a positive note.

Bahrain vs Syria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 previous clashes between the two sides, with Syria leading 10-5.

Bahrain beat Syria 3-1 in their last meeting in March 2021. Before that, the Reds had gone seven games without beating the Qasioun Eagles.

Syria's 3-1 win over Thailand was their first in seven games. They haven't kept a clean sheet in seven games.

Bahrain are winless in three game. They're winless in five friendlies, losing four. All five of them were at home.

Syria haven't won two games in a row since June 2021 (2).

The visitors haven't gone two games unbeaten since a run of three between March and June last year.

Bahrain vs Syria Prediction

Bahrain have been terrible at friendlies recently, even though the last few were at home. In fact, the Reds have conceded 13 times in their last five home games, averaging almost three per game.

Syria could smell an opportunity, and although their form was patchy, the Thailand win has revived their confidence, which could translate into another win.

Prediction: Bahrain 1-2 Syria

Bahrain vs Syria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Syria

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes