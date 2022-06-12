Bahrain vs Turkmenistan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

Bahrain and Turkmenistan lock horns at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia for matchday three of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Reds boast a 100% win record in Group E thus far, winning both their opening games to sit atop the pile and look poised to secure direct qualification.

A 2-0 defeat of Bangladesh was followed by a 2-1 triumph over Malaysia on Saturday, with substitute Abdulla Yusuf Helal scoring a late penalty to sink the Malayan Tigers.

Turkmenistan opened their campaign with a 3-1 loss at the hands of Malaysia but bounced back in their second game with a 2-1 defeat of Bangladesh, courtesy of a late winner from Altymyrat Annadurdyýew.

Bahrain vs Turkmenistan Head-To-Head

Bahrain are unbeaten in all four of their previous matches against Turkmenistan, winning thrice.

Their last encounter in March 2018 also ended in a 4-0 drubbing of the Greens.

Bahrain Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Turkmenistan Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Bahrain vs Turkmenistan Team News

Bahrain

Abdulla Yusuf Helal struck the winner against Malaysia on Saturday after coming off the bench and could be rewarded for his efforts with a recall into the starting XI.

Ali Haram has scored in both their qualifying games thus far and will be aiming to make it three on the bounce.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Turkmenistan

The Greens could reinstate Arslanmyrat Amanow into the starting lineup after his late, match-winning heroics against Bangladesh, while Abdy Bashimow returns from a suspension.

Altymyrat Annadurdyýew has scored in both their qualifying games so far and will be relied upon for the goals once more.

Mihail Titow has been an unused substitute on the bench so far and is hoping to get a chance lead the line here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bahrain vs Turkmenistan Predicted XI

Bahrain (4-3-3): Sayed Mohammed Jaffer; Sayed Redha Isa, Hamad Al-Shamsan, Waleed Al Hayam, Rashed Al-Hooti; Kamil Al-Aswad, Ali Haram, Abdulwahab Al-Malood; Ali Madan, Abdulla Yusuf Helal, Mahdi Al-Humaidan.

Turkmenistan (4-4-2): Batyr Babaýew; Berdimurad Rezhebov, Mekan Saparow, Zafar Babajanow, Yhlas Saparmammedov; Elman Tagaýew, Resul Khozhaev, Ahmet Ataýew, Arslanmyrat Amanow; Altymyrat Annadurdyýew, Mihail Titow.

Bahrain vs Turkmenistan Prediction

Bahrain have looked good so far in all departments and can overcome a defensively shaky Turkmenistan side to maintain their winning start to the qualifiers.

Prediction: Bahrain 2-1 Turkmenistan

