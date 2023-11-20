Bahrain vs UAE Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Bahrain host the United Arab Emirates at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa on Tuesday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to build on their opening game win.

The Reds began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Yemen last week. Mohamed Marhoon put them in front after 38 minutes before Harwan Al Zubaidi doubled their advantage, three minutes into the second half.

Head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi could play the same lineup, but Ali Madan, who has 11 goals in 74 games, is gunning for a start. Waleed Al Hayam could earn his 100th cap for Bahrain if given a chance to play, while veteran goalkeeper Sayed Mohammed Jaffer could become the joint second-highest appearance-maker with his 160th cap this week.

The UAE also began their campaign with a 4-0 thumping of Nepal. Khalifa Al Hammadi opened the scoring after 11 minutes, while Ali Mabkhout struck a brace to put the game beyond doubt.

In the added minutes of the opening stanza, the Sons of Zayed added a fourth through Fabio Lima as Nepal had no answer to the UAE's impeccable form on the night.

It was their fifth win in a row and the Gulf side will be looking to build on this further as they aim to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1990, which remains their only prior appearance.

Bahrain vs UAE Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 previous clashes between the sides, with Bahrain winning just 11 times over the UAE and losing on 14 occasions.

Bahrain beat the UAE in their last encounter on January 2023, a 2-1 win at the Gulf Cup, ending the UAE's seven-game unbeaten run in the fixture.

The UAE have scored against Bahrain in their last 18 encounters, last failing to score against the Pearl Divers in November 1994.

The UAE have won their last five international games and remain unbeaten in their last seven.

Bahrain vs UAE Prediction

Both teams come into the fixture on the back of a strong run, making the outcome difficult to predict. The UAE, ranked just 14 places above Bahrain, may seem stronger on paper, but the Pearl Divers should be able to hold them to a stalemate.

Prediction: Bahrain 1-1 UAE

Bahrain vs UAE Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes