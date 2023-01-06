Bahrain vs UAE Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Bahrain and UAE will open their Arabian Gulf Cup campaign at the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium on Saturday (January 7).

The 25th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup will be hosted by Iraq between January 6 and 9. The eight participating teams are members of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation. Defending champions Bahrain are pitted against Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates in Group B. The two top teams will proceed to the semifinals.

Bahrain had a commendable campaign last year, qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup – their sixth back-to-back qualification since 2004. Muharabi Dilmun won nine of the 14 games played in 2022, drawing one and losing four.

UAE are one of their toughest opponents in the region. They have won the Arabian Gulf Cup twice, in 2007 and 2013, but suffered a dismal campaign in the previous edition. They crashed out in the group stage after winning one game and losing two. However, UAE (70) have a better FIFA ranking than Bahrain (85).

Al Abyad played 11 games in 2022, winning four, drawing one and losing six. They have also qualified for the AFC Asian Cup – which will be their 11th appearance since 1980.

The two teams last met in November 2020, where Bahrain won 3-0 at UAE. Who will walk taller this time?

Bahrain vs UAE Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five meetings, Bahrain have won once and lost thrice.

The two teams have met 29 times, with Bahrain trailing 13-11.

Bahrain have scored 43 goals and conceded 49 against UAE.

UAE have scored eight goals against Bahrain in their last five games and conceded six.

Bahrain have won once in their last five games, losing three, while UAE have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Bahrain – L-D-L-L-W; UAE- W-W-L-L-L.

Bahrain vs UAE Prediction

Bahrain will strive to claim full points against UAE ahead of their clash against 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar.

UAE, meanwhile, will also seek a good outcome in their opening game ahead of a difficult clash with familiar foes Kuwait in their next outing. Expect an even outcome due to the familiarity between the two sides.

Prediction: Bahrain 1-1 UAE

Bahrain vs UAE Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Bahrain to score first – Yes

Tip 4: UAE to score - Yes

