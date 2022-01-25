Bahrain vs Uganda prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022 

Bahrain and Uganda will trade tackles in an international friendly at the Bahrain National Stadium on Thursday.

The home side have not been in action since a 3-0 defeat to Oman in the FIFA Arab Cup in December 2021. Arshad Al-Alawi scored a brace to inspire the Reds to the win.

Uganda fell to a 1-0 defeat to Iraq in a friendly fixture last Friday. Alaa Abdulnabi's first-half strike was the difference between the two sides.

This will be the first of two friendly fixtures for Bahrain, with another scheduled against DR Congo on Tuesday. Uganda have played three friendlies this January, winning one and drawing one.

Bahrain vs Uganda Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides at international level.

Their sole previous clash came in a goalless encounter in an international friendly fixture in November 2010.

Bahrain have not been in competitive action since they finished bottom of Group A in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. Uganda finished second behind Mali in Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and have won two of their four friendlies since then.

Bahrain form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Uganda form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Bahrain vs Uganda Team News

Bahrain

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Bahrain.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Uganda

A total of 23 players were called up for the friendlies in January.

Injury: Byarushanga Bobosi

Suspension: None

Bahrain vs Uganda Predicted XI

Bahrain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sayed Jaffar (GK); Sayed Dhiya, Waleed Al Hayam, Sayed Bager, Sayed Issa; Mohammed Al Hardan, Abbas Al Asfoor, Kamil Al Aswad; Mohamed Marhoon, Mohamed Al-Romaini, Ali Madan

Uganda Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ismail Watenga (GK); Halid Lwaliwa, Aziz Kayondo, Enock Walusimbi, Gavin Kizito; Bright Anukani, Martin Kizza, George Kasonko; Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu, Patrick Kaddu

Bahrain vs Uganda Prediction

Bahrain have home advantage in their favor and this installs the Reds as slight favorites to emerge triumphant in this game. However, Uganda are on an almost equal pedestal with the west Asian side and will fancy their chances of getting a positive result.

The Cranes are defensively resolute and could set out to frustrate their hosts, which could see chances come at a premium in a cagey game. Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless encounter.

Prediction: Bahrain 0-0 Uganda

Edited by Peter P