Bahrain vs Yemen prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Bahrain host Yemen at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa on Thursday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, needing just a point to confirm their place in the next round. The Pearl Divers are currently second in Group H with nine points from four games, three behind leaders UAE, who are also the only side to have beaten them in the group so far.

With third-placed Yemen sitting six points adrift, Dragan Talajić's side just need one point against their fellow Gulf nation to book their spot in the third round of the qualifiers.

After starting their year with three consecutive defeats, Bahrain have won four of their next five, including back-to-back qualifying wins over Nepal in March. The Reds won 5-0 away before a 3-0 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Yemen must beat Bahrain to keep their progression hopes alive, but their recent results aren't the most encouraging. In their two outings this year, the team ended up on the losing side on both occasions - a pair of 2-1 and 3-0 defeats to the UAE in these qualifiers.

Trending

Bahrain vs Yemen Head-To-Head

There have been 16 clashes between the sides in the past, with Bahrain winning on 13 occasions over Yemen and losing just twice. Those defeats came in consecutive encounters, in January 2010 (AFC Asian Cup) and June 2012 (FIFA Arab Cup). Bahrain have since gone eight games unbeaten against Yemen, winning their most recent four clashes.

Bahrain Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Yemen Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-D

Bahrain vs Yemen Team News

Bahrain

Abdullah Yusuf Helal will be a key player for the Pearl Divers in the attack, while UAE-based Ali Madan will be the battering ram in midfield tasked with breaking down Yemen's attack.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Yemen

Al-Yaman As-Sa'eed will rely on their talismanic skipper Abdulwasea Al-Matari to get them through the game, while Mocca Jacobs could see a place in the starting XI.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Bahrain vs Yemen Predicted XI

Bahrain XI (3-3-4): Ebrahim Lutfalla; Sayed Mahdi, Hamad Alshamsan, Mohamed Hasan; Hazza Mubarak, Ali Haram, Jasim Alshaikh; Mohamed Marhoon, Abdulla Yusuf Helal, Komail Alaswad, Mahdi Alhumaidan.

Yemen XI (4-5-1): Mohammed Kairalah; Hamza Al-Rimi, Mohamed Saeed Al Ghaili, Al Khader Al Douh, Ahmed Al Wajih; Haider Aslam, Abdulwasea Al Matari, Osamah Anbar, Nasser Al Gahwashi; Hamzah Ahmed Mahross; Anes Al-Maari.

Bahrain vs Yemen Prediction

Yemen are a good side defensively and could sit back to frustrate their mighty hosts, but Bahrain have enough in their tank to see them off.

Prediction: Bahrain 2-0 Yemen