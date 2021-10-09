BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Balochistan will take on Northern in the 26th game of the National T20 Cup on 9th October at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore.

Balochistan are ranked fifth in the National T20 Cup standings having won three of their seven games. They have been decent in this tournament and will be hoping to win this battle to climb up the charts.

Northern, meanwhile, are placed in third position in the points table with five wins in eight matches. They have performed brilliantly in this tournament and will be looking to maintain their winning streak in this match.

BAL vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

Balochistan

Abdullah Shafique, Abdul Bangalzai, Imam ul Haq (C), Haris Sohail, Hidayatullah (WK), Umaid Asif, Amad Butt, Sohail Akhtar, Najeebullah, Kashif Bhatti, Junaid Khan

Northern

Nasir Nawaz, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Umar Amin (C), Mubasir Khan, Aamer Jamal, Rohail Nazir (WK), Nauman Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Salman Irshad, Zaman Khan

Match Details

Match: BAL vs NOR, National T20 Cup

Date and Time: 9th October, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Cricket Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The track at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium is batting friendly. The ball lands beautifully on the bat, allowing batters to play their strokes through the line. We can expect a high scoring and thrilling game.

Today’s BAL vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rohail Nazir: Rohail is a decent pick from the wicketkeeper section. He is in good touch with the bat and has also been crucial behind the stumps.

Batters

Haider Ali: Haider is currently the top scorer in the National T20 Cup. He has 317 runs to his account and is expected to add more runs to his tally.

Abdul Bangalzai: Abdul has been in excellent touch with the bat. He has scored 198 runs in seven matches and can prove to be a key batter in this game.

All-rounders

Amad-Butt: Amad is a brilliant all-rounder who can contribute to both elements of the game. He could prove to be crucial in this match.

Kashif Bhatti: Kashif is a safe option in the all-rounder department. He has picked up seven wickets and has also scored 64 runs in seven games.

Bowlers

Umaid Asif: Umaid has been a valuable bowler in the team and has also scored handy runs with the bat. He has grabbed six wickets so far in the tournament and will look to add more to his tally.

Junaid Khan: Junaid has been outstanding in this tournament having scalped 10 wickets in six matches. He will be a crucial bowler in this battle.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Haider Ali: 474 points

Junaid Khan: 307 points

Umaid Asif: 305

Amad-Butt: 301 points

Abdul Bangalzai: 277 points

Important stats for BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Haider Ali: 8 matches, 317 runs

Abdul Bangalzai: 7 matches, 198 runs

Kashif Bhatti: 7 matches, 64 runs & 7 wickets

Junaid Khan: 6 matches, 10 wickets

Amad-Butt: 6 matches, 62 runs & 6 wickets

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Nasir Nawaz, Haider Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Haris Sohail, Kashif Bhatti, Amad Butt, Sohail Tanvir, Salmaan Irshaad, Junaid Khan, Umaid Asif

Captain: Amad Butt Vice-Captain: Rohail Nazir

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohail Nazir, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Abdul Bangalzai, Haris Sohail, Kashif Bhatti, Amad Butt, Zaman Khan, Salmaan Irshaad, Junaid Khan, Umaid Asif

Captain: Haider Ali Vice-Captain: Kashif Bhatti

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee