Bali United vs Barito Putera prediction, preview, team news and more | Indonesian Liga 1 2021-22

The Indonesian Liga 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bali United lock horns with Barito Putera on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Barito Putera are in 15th place in the Liga 1 standings and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The away side is dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and will need to step up in this match.

Bali United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and will need to work hard to boost their title bid. The hosts suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat against Persebaya in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Bali United vs Barito Putera Head-to-Head

Bali United have an excellent record against Barito Putera and have won seven out of 13 matches played between the two teams. Barito Putera have managed only three victories against Bali United and have a point to prove in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Bali United. Barito Putera gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Bali United form guide in the Indonesian Liga 1: L-L-D-W-W

Barito Putera form guide in the Indonesian Liga 1: W-L-L-L-L

Bali United vs Barito Putera Team News

Bali United need to win this game

Bali United

Gunawan Dwi Cayho is recuperating from an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Ahmad Agung has joined the club and could play a part against Barito Putera this weekend.

Injured: Gunawan Dwi Cayho, Fadil Sausu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barito Putera have a point to prove. Image Source: Bola Sport

Barito Putera

Kahar Muzakkar has been ruled out with a long-term injury and will not be available for selection. Barito Putera are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Kahar Muzakkar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bali United vs Barito Putera Predicted XI

Bali United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wawan Hendrawan; Ricky Fajrin, Willian Pacheco, Haudi Abdillah, Made Andhika; Brwa Nouri, Rizky Pellu, Stefano Lilipaly; Eber Bessa, Muhammad Rachmat, Ilija Spasojevic

Barito Putera Predicted XI (4-3-3): Aditya Harlan; Miftah Anwar Sani, Cassio de Jesus, Azamat Baimatov, Bagas Kaffa; Luthfi Kamal, Beni Oktovianto, Ambrizal Umanailo; Rizky Pora, Ferdiansyah, Aleksandar Rakic

Bali United vs Barito Putera Prediction

Bali United are yet to hit their stride in the league this season and have their work cut out for them in the race for the league title. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks but have flattered to deceive in recent weeks.

Barito Putera have struggled this season but managed to end their four-game losing streak with a narrow victory last week. Bali United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bali United 2-0 Barito Putera

