Bali United vs Persita prediction, preview, team news and more | Indonesian Liga 1 2021-22

Bali United will welcome Persita to the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium for a matchday 20 fixture in the Indonesian Liga 1 on Monday.

The two sides will be looking to build on from their respective victories last time out. The home side secured maximum points with a narrow 1-0 away victory over Persib Bandung that saw Stefano Lilypaly score the match winner in the 37th minute.

Persita halted a four-game losing streak with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Persela Lamongan on home turf. Agung Prasetyo, Isryad Maulana and Taylon Correa all found the back of the net.

The victory helped the Tangerang outfit climb to ninth in the table, having accrued 25 points from 19 matches. Bali United's title defense has not gone to plan as they currently sit in fifth spot on 35 points, five points behind table-toppers Arema FC.

Bali United vs Persita Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Bali United have two wins to their name, with two previous matches ending in a draw while Persita were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came on matchday four of the current campaign. Ilija Spasojevic scored a brace to inspire Bali United to a 2-1 victory away from home.

Bali United form guide: W-W-L-L-D

Persita form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Bali United vs Persita Team News

Bali United

Gunawan Dwi Cayho and Fadil Sausu have both been ruled out for the hosts.

Injuries: Gunawan Dwi Cayho, Fadil Sausu

Suspension: None

Persita

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Bali United vs Persita Predicted XI

Bali United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wawan Hendrawan (GK); Ricky Fajrin, Willian Pacheco, Leonard Tupamahu, Made Andhika; Brwa Nouri, Rizky Pellu, Stefano Lilipaly; Privat Mbarga, Muhammad Rachmat, Ilija Spasojevic

Persita Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rendy Oscario (GK); Kevin Gomes, Agung Prasetyo, Syaeful Anwar, Muhammad Toha; Muhammad Iqbal, Taufiq Febriyanto, Sin-Young Bae; Isryad Mauland, Taylon Correa, Miftahul Hamdi

Bali United vs Persita Prediction

Bali United come into this game on the back of consecutive victories after a run of three games without a win threatened to derail their title aspirations. Stefano Cugurra's side are back on track and will be looking to keep up the pace with the title race by securing maximum points.

Persita, for their part, would have been buoyed by their victory on Tuesday and could take advantage if given the opportunity. However, we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Bali United 3-0 Persita

Edited by Peter P