Persib vs Bali United prediction, preview, team news and more | Indonesian Liga 1 2021-22

The Indonesian Liga 1 is back in action with another round of important fixtures this week as Bali United take on Persib on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Bali United are in fifth place in the Liga 1 standings at the moment and have shown signs of vulnerability this season. The away side eased past Barito Putera by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Persib, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have excelled this season. The hosts edged Persita to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Persib vs Bali United Head-to-Head

Bali United have an impressive record against Persib and have won eight out of 17 matches played between the two teams. Persib have managed four victories against Bali United and will need to cut the deficit on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Persib form guide in the Indonesian Liga 1 2021-22: W-W-L-W-L

Bali United form guide in the Indonesian Liga 1 2021-22: W-L-L-D-W

Persib vs Bali United Team News

Persib have an impressive squad

Persib

Made Wirawan and Puja Abdillah are injured at the moment and will be excluded from the squad. Erwin Ramdani and Dedi Kusnandar picked up knocks in training last week and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Made Wirawan, Puja Abdillah

Doubtful: Erwin Ramdani, Dedi Kusnandar

Suspended: None

Bali United need to win this game

Bali United

Gunawan Dwi Cayho is recuperating from an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Ahmad Agung has joined the club and could play a part against Barito Putera this weekend.

Injured: Gunawan Dwi Cayho, Fadil Sausu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Persib vs Bali United Predicted XI

Persib Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Teja Alam; Henhen Herdiana, Nick Kuipers, Achmad Jufriyanto, Ardi Idrus; Marc Klok, Mohammed Rashid; Beckham Putra, Febri Hariyadi, Bruno Cantanhede; David da Silva

Bali United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wawan Hendrawan; Ricky Fajrin, Willian Pacheco, Leonard Tupamahu, Made Andhika; Brwa Nouri, Rizky Pellu, Stefano Lilipaly; Privat Mbarga, Muhammad Rachmat, Ilija Spasojevic

Persib vs Bali United Prediction

Bali United are yet to hit their stride in the league this season and have their work cut out for them in the race for the league title. The away side has impressive players in their ranks but has flattered to deceive in recent months.

Persib have been exceptional in the league so far and will have their sights set on a triumphant campaign. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Persib 1-1 Bali United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi