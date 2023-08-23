Ballkani vs BATE Borisov Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2023

Ballkani host BATE Borisov at the Pristina City Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of their playoff clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Aiming for their second consecutive appearance in the competition, Ballkani have cruised through their qualifying matches so far this season.

The Kosovan outfit beat Larne home and away for a 7-1 aggregate victory in the second qualifying round, before seeing off Lincoln Red Imps 5-1 on aggregate in the next round.

In the meantime, Ballkani have also won both their opening games of the league campaign, while keeping a clean sheet in both. Ilir Daja's side beat Liria 1-0 in their first game before a 2-0 victory over Feronikeli on matchday two.

On the other hand, BATE Borisov have reached this stage after seeing their UEFA Champions League and Europa League ambitions squished. Now the Belarusian side are hoping to avoid an embarrassing triple whammy by losing out on a place in the Conference League too.

The Yellow-Blues were first battered by Aris Limassol, who beat them 11-5 on aggregate, before another embarrassing 7-3 aggregate loss. If BATE are to keep their European hopes for the season alive, it's imperative for the side to beef up their backline.

Ballkani vs BATE Borisov Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Ballkani and BATE Borisov.

BATE Borisov have failed to win any of their last four European qualifying matches.

BATE Borisov have conceded 18 goals in their last two European ties: 11 vs Aris Limassol and seven vs Sheriff.

Ballkani have won their last six games in a row, keeping a clean sheet in four of them.

Ballkani have won five of their six European qualifiers this season, keeping a clean sheet in three.

Ballkani's Meriton Korenica is looking to score in his third European game in a row.

Ballkani vs BATE Borisov Prediction

Ballkani have won their last few games and enter the tie with momentum in their favor. BATE have been run ragged in European games this season, mainly due to their shambolic defense, which can hurt them once again unless it drastically improves.

Prediction: Ballkani 3-1 BATE Borisov

Ballkani vs BATE Borisov Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ballkani to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes