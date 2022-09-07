Ballkani vs CFR Cluj prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

NK Maribor v CFR Cluj - UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifier Leg One

Ballkani will entertain CFR Cluj at Suhareka City Stadium in Group G of the Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday.

Ballkani began their journey in the second qualifying round with an overwhelming 10-0 victory over La Fiorita of San Marino. The Kosovo champions edged KI from the Faroe Islands in the third qualifying round to set up a date with Shkupi in the playoffs.

The Macedonian side became Xhebrailat’s next victim as they progressed to the group stage. Ballkani coach Ilir Daja said it would be a mistake to underestimate teams like Slavia Prague, CFR Cluj and Sivasspor.

CFR Cluj played in the Europa Conference League group stage last season, finishing fourth and unable to progress to the round of 16. They are making their second attempt at this stage, starting out against Ballkani in Group G.

Ceferiștii have a huge amount of experience in continental football, having played 93 matches in UEFA competitions since 2005. However, the Romania Liga 1 champions appear to be going through a rough patch of form domestically. It’s unclear how that will affect their performance against Ballkani.

Ballkani will be aiming for a fifth straight victory at their homeground, where many visitors have been biting the dust in recent times.

Ballkani vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head

The two teams are meeting each other for the first time in any competition.

Ballkani form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

CFR Cluj form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Ballkani vs CFR Cluj News

Ballkani

Centre-back Rustem Hoxha will not play a part in the clash due to a torn knee ligament.

Injury: Rustem Hoxha.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

CFR Cluj

Centre-forward Gabriel Debeljuh has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury.

Injury: Gabriel Debeljuh.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None.

Ballkani vs CFR Cluj News Predicted Xls

Ballkani (4-2-3-1): Stivi Frasheri (GK), Astrit Thaqi, Lumbardh Dellova, Bajram Jashanica, Armend Thaci, Edvin Kuc, Lindon Emerllahu, Meriton Korenica, Nazmi Gripshi, Albion Rrahmani, Ermal Krasniqi

CFR Cluj (4-3-3): Simone Scuffet (GK), Yuri, Camora, Cristian Manea, Ciprian Deac, Nana Boateng, Andrei Andonie Burca, Claudiu Petrila, Lovro Cvek, Emmanuel Yeboah, Jefte

Ballkani vs CFR Cluj News Prediction

One player to watch out for is Albion Rrahmani, who has always been a threat from set-pieces. The Ballkani’s striker has scored seven goals so far in the competition. Meriton Korenica, also of Ballkani, provides excellent deliveries and has to his name five goals in the series. Ciprian Deac will likely be a thorn in the flesh of the hosts. The right winger has incredible pace and trickery, and has scored some goals too.

Ballkani’s cohesive unit will likely give them an edge over CFR Cluj

Prediction: Ballkani 2-0 CFR Cluj

