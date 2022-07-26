Ballkani vs La Fiorita prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022–23 

Ballkani will play host to La Fiorita at Fadil Vokrri Stadium in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round return leg on Tuesday.

FC Ballkani have one foot in the third qualifying round thanks to an overwhelming 4-0 win over La Fiorita in the first leg of the second round. Ballkani, the current champions of Football Superleague of Kosovo, joined the Europa Conference League after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round. Xhebrailat are hoping to make their European debut a worthwhile experience, with La Fiorita unlikely to stand in their way.

La Fiorita, like Ballkani, entered the competition through the Champions Path after they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. The San Marino team are not newcomers to Europe. They have been playing UEFA club competitions since 2012-13, their best performance being a Europa League second qualifying round spot. However, they face an uphill battle as they travel to Pristina. Overturning the 4-0 deficit is highly unlikely.

Ballkani will be in the driver's seat during the meeting, as they currently have the power to decide the eventual outcome of the tie.

Ballkani vs La Fiorita Head-to-Head

Both teams met for the first time in the competition, playing out a 4-0 win in favor of Ballkani in the first leg at the San Marino Stadium in Serravalle.

Ballkani form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

La Fiorita form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-D

Ballkani vs La Fiorita Team News

Ballkani

Centre-back Rustem Hoxha is out of action with a torn knee ligament.

Injury: Rustem Hoxha.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

La Fiorita

Captain Danilo Rinaldi is expected to retain his place in the starting eleven. He was one of three players to receive a red card in the team’s last four matches. Local reports suggest goalkeeper Simone Venturini will be replaced due to his poor performance in the previous game in favor of Alan Neri.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ballkani vs La Fiorita Predicted Xls

Ballkani (4-3-3): Stivi Frasheri (GK), Astrit Thaqi, Lumbardh Dellova, Bajram Jashanica, Armend Thaqi, Edvin Kuc, Meriton Korenica, Lindon Emerllahu, Ermal Krasniqi, Kushtrim Gashi, Albion Rrahmani

La Fiorita (4-4-1-1): Simone Venturini (GK), Andrea Grandoni, Andrea Brighi, Lorenzo Fatica, Marco Gasperoni, Nicola Palazzi, Armando Amati, Tommaso Zafferani, Lorenzo Lunadei, Samuel Pancotti, Danilo Rinaldi

Ballkani vs La Fiorita Prediction

Judging by their performance in the first leg, and not necessarily by the scoreline, La Fiorita’s chances of survival are almost non-existent. They may be able to score one or more goals but leveling the aggregate and taking the lead is inconceivable.

Ballkani are expected to easily put this to bed and progress to the next round.

Prediction: Ballkani 3-1 La Fiorita

