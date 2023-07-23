Ballkani vs Larne Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25, 2023 

Ballkani host Larne at the Pristina City Stadium in Pristine, Kosovo, on Tuesday (July 25) for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Gabriels dropped to the Conference Leagye after being dumped out of the Champions League qualifiers earlier this month. Bulgaria's Ludogorets Razgrad beat them 4-2 on aggregate in the first qualifying round.

Ballkani had won the first leg 2-0 at home, with goals from Meriton Korenica and Qendrim Zyba earning them a comfortable win. It seemed like the club had one foot in the next round.

However, in the return, the Kosovo outfit suffered a spectacular implosion, with Ludogorets running out 4-0 victors to wipe out their two-goal deficit and canter into the second round.

Reigning champions of the Football Superleague of Kosovo, Ballkani became the first side from the nation to play in the finals of a major European competition last year. They had reached the group stage of the Europa Conference League, but with just one win in six games, couldn't make it to the knockouts.

Ilir Daja's side are hoping to make their second consecutive appearance in the tournament proper in the 2023-24 season.

Speaking of Larne, the Northern Irish side lost 3-2 on aggregate to HJK in the Champions League qualifiers. Following a 1-0 loss away from home in the first leg, the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in County Antrim.

Joe Thomson's 87th-minute goal had them 2-1 up, but an own goal from Shaun Want in the 96th minute broke Larne's hearts.

Ballkani vs Larne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ballkani and Larne meet for the first time.

Ballkani's first home game of the season ended in a 2-0 win against Ludogorets in the Champions League qualifiers.

Larne are winless in three games in the 2023-24 season: 2-0 loss vs Crusaders in the NIFL Charity Shield final, and 1-0 loss and 2-2 draw with HJK in the Champions League qualifiers

Ballkani vs Larne Prediction

Ballkani were hammered in their last game but are a good side at home and could give Larne a serious run for their money. The Northern Irish side haven't fully clicked in attack, which could haunt them once more.

Prediction: Ballkani 2-1 Larne

Ballkani vs Larne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ballkani

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes