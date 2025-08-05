Ballkani vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2025

Ballkani host Shamrock Rovers at the Pristina City Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round. The Kosovan outfit are aiming to make their return to the competition after a year's absence and demonstrated their hunger in the 5-3 ouster of Floriana in the last round.

A stunning 4-2 victory at home in the first leg, which saw Ballkani come back from a deficit twice, was followed by a 1-1 draw, wherein the Gabriels fought another early deficit to restore parity.

Standing in their way of a playoff spot are Irish giants Shamrock, who know a thing or two about playing in the Conference League. The Hoops reached the group stages of the 2022-23 season and the league phase of last season, wherein they progressed to the knockout round playoffs too.

The most successful Irish team with 21 championships to their name, Stephen Bradley's side missed out on the league title last season, with Shelbourne being crowned champions. But courtesy of a second-place finish, Shamrock earned a place in the qualifiers, seeing off St. Joseph's 4-0 on aggregate in the last round.

In the away leg on 24 July, the Irish side demonstrated their frightening capability and killed the tie off with ruthless effectiveness. Rory Gaffney fired Rovers in front after only 13 minutes, before Daniel Mandroiu, John McGovern and Jack Byrne followed suit in the second half.

The resounding victory then allowed Shamrock to take their foot off the pedal for the second leg, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Ballkani vs Shamrock Rovers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between Ballkani and Shamrock Rovers.

The Hoops are unbeaten in their last five official games, winning four and keeping as many clean sheets.

Shamrock have won three of their last five away games in Europe, including qualifiers.

Ballkani have won just one of their last six home games in Europe, although that victory came in their most recent outing: 4-2 vs Floriana last month.

Ballkani vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

Shamrock Rovers are a good team offensively, but Ballkani can give them a tough run for their money at home. An entertaining clash awaits.

Prediction: Ballkani 2-2 Shamrock Rovers

Ballkani vs Shamrock Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

