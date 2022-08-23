Ballkani vs Shkupi prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Playoffs 2022-23

Ballkani will entertain Shkupi at Fadil Vokrri Stadium in the Europa Conference League playoff second leg on Thursday.

Ballkani returned from the first leg in Skopje with a 2-1 win. The North Macedonian team had a dream start, as Nigerian forward Sunday Adetunji put them into an early lead. However, Ballkani recovered to score twice without reply to give themselves a fighting chance of reaching the group stage.

Skopje have made it to this stage of the European club competition for the first time. Last season, they were knocked out in the second qualifying round. Pellumbat lacked depth in the first leg, and their inability to hold the ball and regain possession eventually proved to be their undoing.

They will likely face more of the same in the second leg in Pristina. They have never qualified for the group stage of any UEFA competition, so they will be motivated to create history on Thursday.

FC Ballkani @BallkaniFc



Na priftë e mbara Seanca e fundit stërvitore para ndeshjes me FC Prishtinën.Na priftë e mbara Seanca e fundit stërvitore para ndeshjes me FC Prishtinën.Na priftë e mbara 🙏 https://t.co/JcBRKrjvNh

Ballkani vs Shkupi Head-to-Head

Ballkani have been victorious in the two games they have played against Shkupi so far.

Ballkani form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Shkupi form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Ballkani vs Shkupi News

Ballkani

Centre-back Rustem Hoxha has been sidelined with a torn knee ligament.

Injured: Rustem Hoxha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Shkupi

Sunday Adetunji is expected to lead the attack once again. Meanwhile, there will be pressure on new signing Pepi Gjorgiev, who has drawn a blank so far, to open his account for his new club.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ballkani vs Shkupi Predicted Xls

Ballkani (4-4-2): Stivi Frasheri (GK), Armend Thaqi, Bajram Jashanica, Lumbardh Dellova, Astrit Thaqi, Edvin Kuc, Lindon Emerllahu, Meriton Korenica, Nazmi Gripshi, Albin Berisha, Ermal Krasniqi

Shkupi (4-2-3-1): Kristijan Naumovski (GK), Blerton Sheji, Angelce Timovski, Gagi Margvelashvili, Freddy Alvarez, Senghor Faustin, Albert Lamane Diene, Queven Inacio, Ali Adem, Pepi Gorgiev, Sunday Adetunji

Ballkani vs Shkupi Prediction

Ballkani have lost once in their last five games played at home, winning three and drawing one. Shkupi are visibly in a rough patch of form. They have lost four of their last five games and have not won in their last four outings on the road.

Ballkani will likely make it through to the group stage with a win on the night.

Prediction: Ballkani 3-1 Shkupi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav