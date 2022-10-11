Ballkani vs Sivasspor Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022

Sivasspor will look to avenge their shock home loss to Ballkani last week when they visit the Pristina City Stadium on Thursday (October 13) in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Kosovan minnows pulled off a huge upset in Turkey after netting a stoppage-time winner to win a seven-goal thriller. Sivasspor went ahead in the opening minute through Fredrik Ulvestad, but the visitors fought back to lead 3-1 in the 66th minute.

The Gabriels thought they had sewn up three points, but the hosts responded by netting twice in the final quarter to pull level, including a 91st-minute equaliser from Mustapha Yatabare. However, there was more drama in store.

In the dying seconds of the game, Ermal Krasniqi scored for Ballkani to secure all three points for the visitors and settle a pulsating contest. With the win, the Kosovan side went atop Group G with four points, ahead of Sivasspor on goal difference.

The Braves, though, mounted an immediate response in their next game, beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 away in the Turkish Super Lig, courtesy of a brace from Dia Saba.

Meanwhile, Ballkani beat Malisheva 2-1 in the Football Superleague of Kosovo for their fifth straight victory across competitions.

Ballkani vs Sivasspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is just the second meeting between Sivasspor and Ballkani and the first in Kosovo.

Ballkani are on a run of five wins across competitions, last seeing defeat against Slavia Praha in the Conference League.

Sivasspor have scored in their last eight games across competitions, netting 13 goals.

Sivasspor haven't lost back-to-back European games since December 2020.

Ballkani vs Sivasspor Prediction

Ballkani are the form team, coming off a five-game winning run as they look it back-to-back wins in Europe.

Sivasspor will be confident of their chances after a huge victory at the weekend, and revenge will be on their mind, given their superior experience. It could be close again, but expect the Turkish side to prevail this time, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Ballkani 1-2 Sivasspor

Ballkani vs Sivasspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sivasspor

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

