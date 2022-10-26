Ballkani vs Slavia Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022 

FC Ballkani will trade tackles with Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 27).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Dukagjini in the Kosovan SuperLiga. Albion Rrahmani's 62nd-minute opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Altin Meriaku's penalty 15 minutes later.

Slavia, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched city rivals Sparta Prague in the Prague derby in the Czech league. All four goals came before the break, with Vaclav Jurecka, Jakub Hromada, Lukas Masopust and Peter Olayinka finding the back of the net.

Ballkani and Slavia have both garnered four points from as many games and are respectively fourth and third in the group.

Sivasspor lead the way at the summit of Group G with seven points, ahead of CFR Cluj on goal difference.

Ballkani vs Slavia Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first meeting between them earlier this season saw Slavia claim a narrow 3-2 home win.

Ballkani are yet to win at home in the group stage this season. They led at half-time in their last two games but could not hang on.

Slavia have managed just two wins from their last 13 European away games since last season.

Ballkani's four games in the group stage have produced 17 goals (an average of 4.25 goals per game). No other team has seen more goals scored in their games.

Slavia's last three games across competitions have produced three or more goals.

Five of Ballkani's last six games across competitions have seen both teams find the back of the net.

Ballkani vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Just three points separates the top two in Group G from the bottom two, meaning all four teams have a shot at qualification.

Slavia and Ballkani know that failure to win on Thursday could virtually end their European sojourn for the season.

Slavia have been the more consistent team, having won three domestic games on the bounce. Games involving Ballkani tend to be high-scoring affairs, and that trend should continue in a narrow victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Ballkani 2-3 Slavia Prague

Ballkani vs Slavia Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Slavia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Five of Ballkani's last six games across competitions have seen both teams score.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Slavia's last three games have produced at least three goals.)

