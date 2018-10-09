Ballon d'Or 2018: 5 Players who should have been nominated

Rishan Rai FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 951 // 09 Oct 2018, 18:49 IST

The nominations for the 2018 Ballon d'Or are out. It has been 10 years since a player not named Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi has won the award, marking the start of an unprecedented duopoly. The last winner outside of the superhuman pair is Kaka, who won the prize in 2007.

It will be interesting to see if Ronaldo or Messi will be able to lift the prestigious award again, after Luka Modric won the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award.

A total of 30 players have been shortlisted for the award. There were a few surprises in the final list, but here we aren't going to talk about the players who made it, but the players who should have made it.

#5 Edin Dzeko

AS Roma v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G

Top four in the league and a semi-finalist in Europe, Dzeko has been an absolute revelation at AS Roma. He may have not been as prolific in goal in Serie A as the previous season, but he did score an impressive 29 goals for the 2017-18 campaign.

Eight of those goals came in the Champions League, including the crucial away goal that helped Roma beat Barcelona in the quarter-finals. His performances in the Champions League and the latter stages of Serie A should have seen him make it into the final shortlist.

