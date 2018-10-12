Ballon d'Or 2018: Top 5 favourites for the final 3-man shortlist

Juventus superstar - Cristiano Ronaldo

We are already in the period when footballers get recognition for their impressive performances and achievements during the year and French Magazine, France Football, has released a 30-man shortlist to battle for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award this term.

Just as expected, the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Neymar Junior, Antoine Griezmann, Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe were all named among the 30 men while there were also some surprise inclusions, with the likes of Luis Suarez, Isco, and Karim Benzema also making it onto the list.

Following the 30-man shortlist, there will be another 3-man shortlist which will reveal the last 3 players that will compete for the accolade. Therefore, we take a look at 5 candidates who are most likely to make it onto this final list.

#5. Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann has had a great year at both club and international levels

Atletico Madrid sharpshooter Antoine Griezmann was left frustrated after he failed to make it into the final shortlist for the FIFA Player Of The Year award that took place recently and he has come out on several occasions to claim that he also deserves recognition for his exploits within the term.

Considering his incredible performances and accomplishments during the year, there is no doubt the attacker has a high chance of being named one of the finalists for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award this term.

Griezmann had a spectacular campaign with Atletico last season, bagging an unbelievable 29 goals and 15 assists for the Rojiblancos across all competitions and helping the Spanish giants to claim the Europa League before coming back to lead his nation to FIFA World Cup glory in Russia - a competition in which he also recorded 4 goals and 2 assists to his name.

#4. Luka Modric

An impressive World Cup campaign could help Luka Modric make it into the Ballon d'Or final shortlist

Croatian International, Luka Modric shocked the football world when he eclipsed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to claim the FIFA Player Of The Year award recently and there is no doubt the midfielder could also be listed among the finalists for the Ballon d'Or award too.

Modric was without any doubt, the best player during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia, putting up a lot of strong displays and helping his nation to reach the final of the tournament for the first time in their history as well as claiming the coveted Golden Ball for his impressive performances.

The playmaker also had a great campaign at club level, playing an influential role as Real Madrid cruised to their third consecutive UEFA Champions League win last season and he almost looks like a sure bet to climb the Ballon d'Or podium this year.

