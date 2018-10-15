Ballon d’Or 2018: The top 5 Contenders from the Premier League

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga

Since the inception of the Ballon d’Or in 1956, players from the First Division and later on, the English Premier League, have always competed among the best around to lift the trophy. In fact, the first award was won by Sir Stanley Mathews, who was then playing for Blackpool in the Old First Division. Dennis Law, Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best won the award while playing for Manchester United, before Michael Owen won it years later while playing for Liverpool in 2001. The last time a Premier League player won the Ballon d’Or was in 2008 when Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the trophy while playing for Manchester United.

This year, the Ballon d’Or shortlist contains 11 Players who currently play in the Premier League. Of them, four players are from Liverpool, two each from Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs and one from Manchester United. Today, we rank the top five contenders for the Ballon d’Or 2018 among those 11. Who makes the cut and who misses the list? Read on to find out.

#5 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League

The English Striker was unlucky to not win his 3rd Premier League Golden Boot in as many years in the 2017/18 season because he was up against a phenomenal Mohamed Salah. Kane scored 30 goals in the Premier League, his highest return in a Premier League season till date, but still ended second. However, he made up for it by firing England to the Semi-Finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he scored 6 goals and won the Golden Boot.

This season, Kane has already scored 6 goals in 10 games, which includes 5 goals in 8 games in the Premier League. He has also has an assist to his name. He has registered 26 shots in total, 13 of which have been on target. He has also hit the woodwork once.

While Tottenham have found goals from all around their team, the English Striker still scores the bulk of their goals and continues to be their main man. Harry Kane had another fantastic year, scored some important goals and won personal accolades. However, the lack of trophies continues to hurt him in the race to the Ballon d’Or, as Harry Kane is ranked 5th in our list.

