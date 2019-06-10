×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ballon d'Or 2019: Fulham winger makes his pick for the prestigious award

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
200   //    10 Jun 2019, 15:28 IST

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga

What's the story?

Fulham winger Ryan Babel has joined a host of football personalities who have begun making predictions for this year's Ballon d'Or award, stating that compatriot Virgil van Dijk could take home the coveted gong at the end of the year.

In case you didn't know...

Van Dijk has been associated with football's most prestigious award all season following a string of tenacious and consistent performances for Liverpool.

The former Southampton defender has established himself as a commanding presence in Jurgen Klopp's Champions League-winning team, helping them maintain one of the meanest defences in Europe alongside the likes of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

The Dutchman was instrumental in Liverpool's evolution as one of the best sides in the continent and played a key role in their incredible 97-point haul in the Premier League. His exploits in the English top flight saw him winning the PFA Player of the Year award, a prize that has been deemed to be the first of many individual trophies.

The 27-year-old, however, ended his season on a low note as the Netherlands succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League finals last night.

The heart of the matter

Babel, who plays alongside the Liverpool defender in the Netherlands team, has named him as his favorite for the Ballon d'Or this year. The Fulham winger believes Van Dijk could be the first defender to lift the prize since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said, "The last time I remember a defender winning the Ballon d'Or, it was Cannavaro in 2006. So it's not impossible."

"I think it is fair that he would at least be on the shortlist. We will see in the end if he wins it or not. I would be very happy for him (if he does)."

What's next?

The Netherlands' next venture will come on September 6 when they will face Germany in the 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifying clash.

Tags:
Fulham FC Football Liverpool Football Virgil van Dijk Ryan Babel
Advertisement
Virgil van Dijk has one weakness which has not been exposed yet, claims ex-Liverpool winger
RELATED STORY
5 talking points ahead of Fulham vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: 'Selfish and greedy' Salah slammed by Carragher for his display against Fulham 
RELATED STORY
Fulham 1-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Fulham v Liverpool: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Fulham, Liverpool Injury news, suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Post Match tactical Analysis: Fulham vs Liverpool | Premier League
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Former Liverpool star believes Virgil van Dijk can become the first defender to win the award since Fabio Cannavaro 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ranieri's exit was the last nail in the coffin for Fulham
RELATED STORY
Ballon D'or Power Ranking 2019 JUNE | Best Football players in The world
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Where did it all go wrong for Fulham?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow SPA SWE 12:15 AM Spain vs Sweden
Tomorrow MAL ROM 12:15 AM Malta vs Romania
Tomorrow FAR NOR 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Norway
Tomorrow POL ISR 12:15 AM Poland vs Israel
Tomorrow LAT SLO 12:15 AM Latvia vs Slovenia
Tomorrow NOR AUS 12:15 AM North Macedonia vs Austria
Tomorrow KAZ SAN 07:30 PM Kazakhstan vs San Marino
Tomorrow AZE SLO 09:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Slovakia
International Friendlies 2019
FT CON BUR
0 - 0
 Congo DR vs Burkina Faso
12 Jun GAM ZAM TBD Gambia vs Zambia
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us