Ballon d’Or 2019 News: Virgil van Dijk picks Lionel Messi ahead of him for Ballon d’Or

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has insisted that Lionel Messi should win this year’s most prestigious individual accolade, Ballon d’Or. Addressing the media after their Champions League glory in Madrid, the defender has also lauded Messi as the “best” player in the world. However, if he were to be given the award, he would accept it.

In case you didn’t know….

Jurgen Klopp’s men made history in Madrid as the Reds lifted their 6th European title, after beating Tottenham 2-0. Liverpool got an early lead, courtesy to their Egyptian talisman, Mohamed Salah who made no mistake in putting the ball at the back Hugo Loris's net.

Tottenham lacked the intensity and penetration throughout the whole game, as they failed to beat Allison, who was magnificent on the night. However, Liverpool’s semi-final hero Divock Origi put the tie to bed at the 87th minute of the game, as the Belgian international piled it home from a pinball situation in the Tottenham box.

Nevertheless, van Dijk played a perfect final and kept Tottenham’s main threat Harry Kane quiet for the whole game.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the media in Madrid after their Champions League glory, the former Southampton ace has picked Lionel Messi ahead of him in the Ballon d’Or ranking orders, despite getting the better of the Argentine wizard in the semi-finals.

"I think Messi is the best player in the world. He should win the Ballon d'Or," he told reporters in Madrid following the final whistle,”

"So I'm not thinking of that. But if I win, I'll take it. Messi should win it though. He is the best in the world, whether he's in the final or not."

The centre-back has also expressed how this title will help the Reds to go on and achieve better things next season. Furthering elaborating to the media, the defender said that the team needs to continue to be hungry. He also spoke about challenging Manchester City for the title once again.

What’s next?

Having won the Champions League trophy, van Dijk will now join his national team to play against England in the semi-final of UEFA Nations League.