×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ballon d’Or 2019 News: Virgil van Dijk picks Lionel Messi ahead of him for Ballon d’Or

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
1.08K   //    02 Jun 2019, 10:24 IST

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has insisted that Lionel Messi should win this year’s most prestigious individual accolade, Ballon d’Or. Addressing the media after their Champions League glory in Madrid, the defender has also lauded Messi as the “best” player in the world. However, if he were to be given the award, he would accept it.

In case you didn’t know….

Jurgen Klopp’s men made history in Madrid as the Reds lifted their 6th European title, after beating Tottenham 2-0. Liverpool got an early lead, courtesy to their Egyptian talisman, Mohamed Salah who made no mistake in putting the ball at the back Hugo Loris's net.

Tottenham lacked the intensity and penetration throughout the whole game, as they failed to beat Allison, who was magnificent on the night. However, Liverpool’s semi-final hero Divock Origi put the tie to bed at the 87th minute of the game, as the Belgian international piled it home from a pinball situation in the Tottenham box.

Nevertheless, van Dijk played a perfect final and kept Tottenham’s main threat Harry Kane quiet for the whole game.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the media in Madrid after their Champions League glory, the former Southampton ace has picked Lionel Messi ahead of him in the Ballon d’Or ranking orders, despite getting the better of the Argentine wizard in the semi-finals.

"I think Messi is the best player in the world. He should win the Ballon d'Or," he told reporters in Madrid following the final whistle,”
"So I'm not thinking of that. But if I win, I'll take it. Messi should win it though. He is the best in the world, whether he's in the final or not."

The centre-back has also expressed how this title will help the Reds to go on and achieve better things next season. Furthering elaborating to the media, the defender said that the team needs to continue to be hungry. He also spoke about challenging Manchester City for the title once again.

What’s next?

Having won the Champions League trophy, van Dijk will now join his national team to play against England in the semi-final of UEFA Nations League.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Lionel Messi Virgil van Dijk
Advertisement
3 Reasons why Virgil Van Dijk should win the Ballon d’Or ahead of Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
3 events that could help Virgil van Dijk win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Virgil van Dijk as he struggled to contain Lionel Messi 
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: 4 favourites to lift the award
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Ballon d'Or success not on my mind at all, says Virgil van Dijk
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi will still win the Ballon d'Or after Barcelona's Champions League exit
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reveals plans to stop the Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'We will be ready'- Liverpool star reveals they are not afraid of Barca talisman
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could beat Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or award this year
RELATED STORY
Champions League: "I'm grateful that I'm not in Spain, I don't have to face Messi every season", says Virgil van Dijk
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us