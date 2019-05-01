Ballon d'Or 2019: Ranking the current 5 favourites for the award

Messi or Van Dijk? Who is it gonna be in the Ballon d'Or 2019?

We are into the last few weeks of the 2018/19 season in most European leagues and the Champions of Spain, Italy, and France have already been decided. Meanwhile, the race has intensified in England and Germany for the league title.

Coming to the Ballon d’Or, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the awards for the past decade with five wins each. No player has won more Ballon d’Or than these two prolific goal scorers of the modern era.

European success carries a lot of significance in the Ballon d’Or awards. Players from Manchester City, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, and Liverpool are in contention this year to win the coveted award. Surprisingly, a couple of defenders are in contention this year.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top 5 favourites to win the Ballon d’Or award this season.

#5 Gerard Pique (Barcelona FC)

The Barcelona centre-back has played a stellar role in the success of the Catalan giants this season. When most attribute the success of Ernesto Valverde to Messi, Gerard Pique’s contribution cannot be undermined.

The 32-year-old was criticized for his lack of pace and concentration but he has overcome all that this season. He stood up for Barcelona in key fixtures and was rock solid at the back.

A couple of games against arch-rivals Real Madrid, UCL quarterfinals clash against Manchester United, and UCL win over Lyon are some of the games where Pique showed his value to Valverde.

He has received a lot of praise from press, pundits, and fans for his stellar performances this season. If he can lead them to a treble this campaign, he has every chance to finish in the top three, if not win the award.

