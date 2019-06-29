Ballon d'Or 2019: Ray Clemence backs Virgil van Dijk to win the prestigious award

VVD won the prestigious UEFA Champions League with Liverpool this season

What's the story?

Liverpool great Ray Clemence backs Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk to win the Ballon d'Or this time around, ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know...

van Dijk arrived from Southampton about 18 months ago for a record £75 million fee (for a defender).

The Dutchman has since then been a revelation for the Liverpool defense, giving much more added stability and a sense of leadership at the back; something that Liverpool had been missing for quite a few years. He has played a crucial role in the upward trajectory the team has been on, since his arrival at Anfield.

Not to mention, a lot of credit goes to the Dutchman for the Reds' sturdy clean sheet record in the Premier League, UCL glory and other notable achievements this season.

The heart of the matter

Ray Clemence was all praise for the towering Dutch defender.

"Who had the biggest influence for Liverpool over the full year? I would say it was Van Dijk," Clemence revealed, at the launch of the Liverpool FC 2018-19 book.

He further elucidated, "There's an obsession with attacking and creative players winning it (Ballon d'Or). It is more difficult to create and score goals but when you have an influence over a side like van Dijk had last season, it wasn't just what he did, it was what he gave. I think he should be a very strong contender for it."

He also lavished praise on Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, saying, "Alisson and Van Dijk have been massive. I like to put the two of them together because I think the two of them have been a massive influence at Liverpool defensively and on the whole team as well."

"A year ago, if Liverpool went 1-0 up, you thought they are probably going to need to score another goal because they could concede one somewhere. Van Dijk and Alisson being alongside young, talented players has meant they can win with a single goal."

"The main two help with their experience. They are very difficult to beat and that's what happened in the final. Alisson made a few excellent saves in the second half. I think Tottenham would have gone on to win the game had they got that equalizer."

What's next?

Virgil van Dijk finished the season on a high with a Champions League trophy and a runners-up medal in the UEFA Nations League finals.

The Dutchman is currently holidaying and will be return to Anfield soon with his batteries charged for the new season, as Liverpool take on Tranmere in a friendly on 12 July.