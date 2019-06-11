×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ballon d'Or 2019: Why Cristiano Ronaldo might win a record sixth Ballon d'Or this year and what could stop him

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Feature
11 Jun 2019, 19:37 IST

Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga
Real Madrid v Sevilla - La Liga

When we talk about the major contenders for Ballon d'Or, it's extremely hard to keep someone like Cristiano Ronaldo out. Ronaldo, along with his great rival Lionel Messi, has dominated the individual award for the last decade, winning it five times.

This time around albeit, Ronaldo faces tough competition from Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. The 34-year-old has endured his worst goal-scoring return since his final season at Old Trafford, scoring just 28 goals for his club in all competitions.

Despite his struggles, the poster boy won the Serie A and the Italian Supercup with Juventus. Not to mention, he captained Portugal to UEFA Nations League triumph too. As evident from the past, it will be extremely stupid to rule someone like Ronaldo out so early. The sharpshooter himself admitted that since he has won three trophies, there should be no reason why he can't lift the coveted trophy.

Here we take a look at the reasons why the Portuguese talisman could or could not win a record sixth Ballon d'Or.

Why he might win

Since arriving in Turin last summer, Ronaldo has taken Italian top flight by storm. The Portuguese star's arrival had a massive impact on the Bianconeri and Ronaldo took no time to became the most crucial player for his team.

Ronaldo helped Juventus win their eighth consecutive Serie A title with 21 goals in the League. Owing to his brilliance, Ronaldo won the Serie A Player of the Year award and he also helped his team win the Italian Super Cup.

In the Champions League, Ronaldo netted all of Juventus' knockout goals. His sensational hat-trick against Atletico Madrid single-handedly took the Old Lady to the quarter-finals. Despite scoring against Ajax in the both legs of Quarter-finals, he failed to take his side over the line.

Ronaldo ended his campaign in a bright note as he helped Portugal win UEFA Nations League. Making his debut in the semi-finals, he scored a sublime hat-trick against Switzerland.

Although he was kept relatively quiet by Dutch defenders in the final, Ronaldo's impact on the pitch and leadership can never be undervalued.

Advertisement

If Ronaldo makes a strong start in the 2019/20 season, he will surely make his case more strong in the race for Ballon d'Or.

Why he might not win

Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final
Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

Perhaps, there are only two names who can claim the Ballon d'Or, if not Ronaldo - Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk.

In the recently concluded campaign, Messi once again proved to be a class apart. The Blaugrana captain won his sixth European Golden Shoe and Pichichi award. He was also the top scorer in the Champions League as well.

With Copa America left to be played for, Messi's powerful displays for Argentina can make it difficult for anyone else to win the individual award.

On the other hand, van Dijk remains the overwhelming favorite due to his successful campaign in Europe with Liverpool. Moreover, Liverpool had the best defensive record in the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, as they conceded just 22 goals.

As evident, Champions League triumph plays a massive role in the Ballon d'Or and Van Dijk has cemented his place as arguably best defender in the world currently for his brilliance.

Tags:
Juventus Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo: Why Juventus star could win Ballon d’Or if he wins UEFA Nations League
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: "What else can I do?" - Portuguese superstar opens up about his Ballon d'Or chances
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: 'I do not wish to speak about the Ballon d'Or', says Juventus ace to journalist
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portugal captain reveals the secret behind his age-defying performances for club and country
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019 news: Van Dijk backed to clinch the award by Liverpool teammate Wijnaldum
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Why Cristiano Ronaldo has moved ahead of Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk in the race
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Why Lionel Messi might win a record sixth Ballon d'Or this year and what could stop him
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: “The national team will continue, with or without Cristiano,” claims the Portuguese skipper
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star close to entering top ten list of all-time best free-kick takers
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi deserve to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Today AZE SLO 09:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Slovakia
Tomorrow HUN WAL 12:15 AM Hungary vs Wales
Tomorrow GER EST 12:15 AM Germany vs Estonia
Tomorrow BEL NOR 12:15 AM Belarus vs Northern Ireland
Tomorrow ICE TUR 12:15 AM Iceland vs Turkey
International Friendlies 2019
FT KOR IRA
1 - 1
 Korea Republic vs Iran
Tomorrow CRO TUN 12:15 AM Croatia vs Tunisia
Tomorrow GUY HAI 01:30 AM Guyana vs Haiti
PP GAM ZAM Gambia vs Zambia
Tomorrow MOR GAM 10:00 PM Morocco vs Gambia
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us