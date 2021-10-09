France Football has announced this year's Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist and it compiles the best footballers of 2021. The Ballon d'Or has been one of the most sought-after means to adjudge the best footballer in the world.

Started in 1956, the award was determined via a voting method. Voting was done solely by football journalists until 2006. Since 2007, the coaches and captains of national teams were given the right to vote as well.

In the history of the Ballon d'Or, we have seen the best of the best players lifting the coveted trophy. The 2021's final 30 comprises supremely talented veterans and also budding talents that surprised the world.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT BREAKING: The full 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or has been revealed.The winner of this year's award should be.....? 🤔 BREAKING: The full 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or has been revealed.The winner of this year's award should be.....? 🤔 https://t.co/BwCd3hmrcB

The starlets, who have a promising future ahead of them, have already started seeing the results of their hard work. The same brings us to the topic of the day.

5 youngest players in the Ballon d'Or 2021 30-man shortlist.

#5 Mason Mount (Chelsea/England) — 22 years and 10 months

Mount earned a senior call-up by the time he was 20

Mason Mount was a crucial part of Chelsea and England that dominated Europe on the basis of their youth squad. Having appeared for the Chelsea U18 team at the age of 15 and the U21 team at 17, Mount earned a senior call-up by the time he was 20.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder displayed early signs of maturity and cited Frank Lampard, Luka Modric and Andres Iniesta as his inspirations. Chelsea's player of the year 2020/21, Mount, is a regular starter and is one of Thomas Tuchel's favorites.

Mason Mount also helped England reach the final of the EURO 2020. His heroics throughout the tournament earned him a spot in the EURO 2020 Team of the Year.

#4 Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/PSG/Italy) — 22 years and 7 months

Donnarumma emerged as the EURO 2020 Player of the Tournament

Nothing much needs to be said about Gianluigi Donnarumma as of now. In a tournament where forwards and defenders battled it out, Donnarumma emerged as the Player of the Tournament for all the right reasons.

After helping Italy secure its first European Championship since 1968, he became only the second goalkeeper in history to win the Player of the Tournament award. The former AC Milan shot-stopper denied Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho to help his side lift the trophy.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Gianluigi Donnarumma is the first goalkeeper to be named Player of the Tournament at the Euros 👏 Gianluigi Donnarumma is the first goalkeeper to be named Player of the Tournament at the Euros 👏 https://t.co/mq6LDO92O6

The 22-year-old had a scintillating year last term and played his part in helping AC Milan finish second in Serie A. Unsurprisingly, Donnarumma earned a place on the 2021 Ballon d'Or 30-man list.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy