It is that time of the year again. France Football's coveted trophy, the prestigious Ballon d'Or, is up for grabs and we are down to the last 30. Ever since its establishment in 1956, the Golden Ball has been the parameter to adjudge the best footballer in the world.

Over the course of years, many talented individuals kissed this highly-priced trophy. However, there has never been as close a contention for the Ballon d'Or as it was during the Messi-Ronaldo era. The duo won 11 trophies between them and 10 of them in a row. Even though they are seemingly past their primes, neither Cristiano nor Messi seems to be fading away.

France Football released their final 30-man list today and undoubtedly these two have made their cuts.

The list includes talented players from across the world and it's going to be exciting to witness who'll be taking the Ballon d'Or home on 29th November 2021. On the same note, let's take a look at

5 oldest players in the Ballon d'Or 2021 30-men shortlist

#5 Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy) — 34 years and 5 months

Bonucci was last nominated in 2017

Bonucci had a summer to remember. The Juventus stopper helped Italy secure an international trophy after a gap of 15 years. He played a pivotal role in the Azzurri's Euro campaign and the road that led them to it.

Leonardo Bonucci, the backbone of Italy's defense, helped Italy concede a lesser number of goals during their record-breaking unbeatable run. Even though the 34-year-old had a below par season at club level, his international heroics earned him a spot on the Ballon d'Or 2021 30-man shortlist.

PurelyFootball @PurelyFootball 2012: Leonardo Bonucci lost Euro 2012 Final against Spain 4-0 and left the pitch in tears 😢❌2021: Leonardo Bonucci wins Euro 2020 after scoring the equalising goal against England, then scores a crucial penalty in the shoot-out ⚽️🏆 2012: Leonardo Bonucci lost Euro 2012 Final against Spain 4-0 and left the pitch in tears 😢❌2021: Leonardo Bonucci wins Euro 2020 after scoring the equalising goal against England, then scores a crucial penalty in the shoot-out ⚽️🏆 https://t.co/xIsdlM8o5A

He was last nominated in 2017.

#4 Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid/Uruguay) — 34 years and 8 months

Suarez helped Atletico Madrid lift the La Liga trophy just last year

In the previous year, Luis Suarez has done something that not everyone can do. After being kicked out of his own team, Suarez joined the rival team to beat his former side to the title.

The Uruguayan helped Atletico Madrid lift the La Liga trophy just last year after learning from Koeman that he was not part of his plans. Rising from his setbacks, the former Liverpool man earned quite a reputation for himself last season.

With 21 goals, Suarez ended up as the team's top goal scorer and made sure the Rojiblancos won't miss Griezmann's presence. At the age of 34, Luis looks set at Wanda Metropolitano and his fine form has earned him a place on the Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC August 2020: Koeman told Luis Suarez he was too old to perform at the top level.May 2021: Helps Atletico Madrid win their first La Liga title in seven years, finishing as their top scorer.October 2021: Scores a goal, gets an assist and defeats Barcelona. August 2020: Koeman told Luis Suarez he was too old to perform at the top level.May 2021: Helps Atletico Madrid win their first La Liga title in seven years, finishing as their top scorer.October 2021: Scores a goal, gets an assist and defeats Barcelona. https://t.co/m0Q6utmimC

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh