Ballon d'Or 2021: Why Lionel Messi deserves to win the award

Lionel Messi has dominated the Ballon d'Or ceremony for well over a decade now and is in contention to win the award yet again this year. The Argentine maestro is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players to have ever played the beautiful game.

The 2020-21 season saw Lionel Messi transition into a more creative role for both Barcelona and Argentina. Messi stepped into an attacking midfield role for the Catalans and dominated Spanish football with his wizardry.

Lionel Messi captained Barcelona under Ronald Koeman and kept a struggling outfit in contention for the La Liga title. With an astonishing 38 goals and 14 assists for Barcelona in only 47 appearances in all competitions, Messi was essentially the only driving force behind a decidedly poor Blaugrana side.

Barcelona did not enjoy a particularly fruitful start to their 2020-21 season but were galvanized by Lionel Messi's magic at the turn of the year. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner came into his own in 2021 and inspired Barcelona to a Copa del Rey triumph.

Lionel Messi's Copa America heroics make him a Ballon d'Or favourite

Lionel Messi won his first major international trophy

Lionel Messi has had a stellar year individually, and has managed 40 goals and 14 assists in only 49 appearances for club and country in 2021. While these numbers are stellar in their own right, Messi's historic achievements with his country set him apart from the rest in the Ballon d'Or race.

Success on the international stage has regularly eluded both Lionel Messi and Argentina, and the Barcelona legend put his demons to rest this year with a series of crucial performances in Copa America 2021. Messi was the beating heart of an Argentina team that won its first Copa America trophy in 28 years.

With four goals and five assists in the tournament, Lionel Messi scythed through his formidable South American opponents and ran the show for his team. Messi's Ballon d'Or triumphs have often been overshadowed by Argentina's inability to win silverware. Messi's Copa America triumph this year is arguably the greatest achievement of his career so far and makes him a frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or.

Lionel Messi has taken some time to get accustomed to life in Paris this season. The Argentine is currently injured and has had his problems with fitness this year but has still managed to win crucial Champions League encounters for PSG, scoring three goals in two games against Manchester City and RB Leipzig.

Messi won the Pichichi award in La Liga last season with 30 goals in 35 league games for Barcelona. Despite a slow goalscoring start, Lionel Messi picked up the pace as the season progressed and made a struggling Barcelona side a competitive force on both the domestic and the European front.

Lionel Messi does face competition for the Ballon d'Or this season but remains the best player in the world on his day. Messi's historic achievements in 2021 have cemented his place as a legend of the game and thoroughly warrant a record seventh Ballon d'Or.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi