Ballon d'Or 2024: Ranking the top 5 favourites - January 2024

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in football. Lionel Messi picked up a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or earlier this year thanks to his incredible form at both international and domestic levels in the 2022-23 season.

The race for the 2024 edition of football's most coveted individual honour commenced at the start of the 2023-24 season. With Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the most dominant footballers in the history of the award, now in their late 30s, there's every chance that we could see a new Ballon d'Or winner this year.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or (January 2024).

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Al-Nassr)

Al-Taawoun v Al-Nassr - Saudi Pro League

Despite having moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's exploits have made it almost impossible to look past him in the context of the Ballon d'Or. Ronaldo has been in incredible form for both club and country of late.

He has scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr so far this season. Ronaldo has been sharp in front of goal and has also impressed with his ability to create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates.

The 38-year-old has done a good job for Portugal as well. They are one of the early favourites to win the 2024 Euros and if that happens, Ronaldo could very well have a fitting closing chapter to his incredible career.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Kylian Mbappe is widely tipped to win multiple Ballons d'Or in the future. He certainly has what it takes and has already come quite close on a couple of occasions. Could 2024 be his year?

So far, Mbappe has put his best foot forward but there's a feeling that Paris Saint-Germain are holding him back as he seems to be carrying them once again. The Frenchman has scored 22 goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

Mbappe's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or will also depend on how far France go at the Euros.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Mohamed Salah somehow managed to finish just outside the Ballon d'Or top 10 in 2023 despite Liverpool enduring a difficult campaign. The 'Egyptian King' has only gotten better this season and has been tearing it up for the Reds.

While a lack of Champions League football will affect his chances, the sheer numbers that Salah is putting up make him a worthy candidate in the race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

In 27 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Jurgen Klopp's side, the 31-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists.

#2 Jude Bellingham (England/Real Madrid)

Real Betis v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports

Having taken to life at Real Madrid like a fish to water, Jude Bellingham has left the world in awe of his incredible ability at the tender age of 20. Fans across the globe have seen him grow over the past several years but it's indisputable that the levels he has displayed since the start of the 2023-24 season are quite phenomenal.

Bellingham has been Real Madrid's main man so far this term. In his early days at the club, he has made an impact akin to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. The Englishman can hopefully sustain this form for the length of the campaign. He will also play a vital role for England at the 2024 Euros.

Bellingham has scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season.

#1 Harry Kane (England/Bayern Munich)

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Having broken free of the shackles that held him back at Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane seems to have unlocked a new gear at his new club Bayern Munich. The signs were always there and a 30-goal return in his final Premier League season spoke volumes of his world-class ability.

In the first half of the 2023-24 season, the Englishman has shown just how good he can be when surrounded by players of a similar quality. Kane has been scoring more than a goal per game for the Bavarians so far this term.

He has 25 goals and eight assists to his name in 22 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich in the 2023-24 season. If Kane can lead England to glory at Euro 2024, he might just make it to the promised land.