Ballon d'Or: 3 reasons why Eden Hazard might win the award with Real Madrid

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 722 // 08 Jun 2019, 20:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Eden Hazard become the world's best player in the coming years?

The Ballon d’Or is the ultimate prize for any footballer in the world. Each and every player dreams of getting their hands on the prestigious individual award at least once in their career. Bar last year, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had a duopoly over this award for the past decade, both of them winning it five times each.

Although Luka Modric broke the duopoly last year, the likes of Neymar and Eden Hazard are yet to get their hands on the award. Despite being one of the best players in the Premier League since his arrival, Hazard has not managed to get on the podium even once in his career.

The 28-year-old enjoyed seven glorious years at Chelsea, winning two Premier League and Europa League titles with the Blues. Hazard bagged 110 goals in all competitions since arriving from Lille in 2012. 85 of his goals came in the Premier League and he has also managed to provide 54 assists.

But it was evident that Hazard needed to take the next step and Real Madrid was the answer. It was Hazard's 'dream move' and Los Blancos finally sealed the deal last night. Hazard signed a five-year contract with Madrid and he will be officially presented on 13th June at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Without further ado, let us take a look at three reasons why Eden Hazard can win the Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid.

#3 More support

CD Leganes v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

The obvious reason is the presence of more support in Real Madrid's forward line than Chelsea. Despite Los Blancos' struggles in the recently concluded season, they have more ammunition and depth in their squad, which will only help Hazard.

The presence of Karim Benzema beside him will provide Hazard more freedom and more chances during their attacks. Benzema is an upgrade over the likes of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud as evident from his recent exploits in the 2018/19 season.

The likes of Benzema, Luka Jovic, Asensio and even Gareth Bale will reduce Hazard's load and provide more support. The midfield comprising of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Isco and the presence of Marcelo in the left flank will help Hazard focus more on his offensive duties, which will bring the best out of the Belgian talisman.

1 / 3 NEXT