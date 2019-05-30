Ballon d’Or News: Former Chelsea superstar tips Hazard for Ballon d’Or at Real Madrid

Hazard leads Chelsea to the Europa League trophy with two goals and one assist.

What is the story?

Former Chelsea star and Premier League legend, Cesc Fàbregas believes that Eden Hazard can win the most prestigious personal accolade in football, Ballon d’Or, if he plays for Real Madrid in future.

The World Cup winning Spaniard, who won two Premier League titles during his tenure at the Stamford Bridge, also stated that Eden Hazard has reached his “ceiling” in Chelsea and needed to make a switch to a club like Real Madrid where the sky is not the limit.

In case you didn’t know…

The Belgian international played a crucial role in Chelsea’s Europa League success on Wednesday night at Baku, where he bagged a brace and provided an assist for his teammate in Chelsea’s 4-1 thumping of Arsenal in the final.

Hazard has been heavily linked to the white part of Madrid for quite sometime now and he himself fueled the speculations several times during the recent past. There were several reports from both UK and Spain, claiming that Real Madrid have managed to get the attacker on board and the Los Blancos will unveil the 28-year-old winger in a ceremony at the Santiago Bernabéu on the 3rd of June.

The heart of the matter…

Speaking to BT Sport after witnessing another Hazard masterclass in the final, Fàbregas has made some bold predictions about Hazard’s future.

“Unfortunately, I don't think Chelsea at this moment can give him what he deserves.

"In terms of potentially winning absolutely everything, and even talking about the Ballon d'Or... I know he says he doesn't mind about it, but deep down he does. He really wants to win the Champions League.

"I think that there is currently a ceiling at Chelsea and he can go so much higher than this ceiling at a club like Real Madrid because these clubs - Real Madrid, Barcelona, now Manchester City, Bayern Munich - always come back.

"They will have terrible seasons at Real Madrid, but they will be back. No doubt about it."

"I don't think Chelsea can give him what he deserves."



"There is a ceiling he can go much higher than."



"He can win the Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid."



Cesc Fabregas says now is definitely the time for Eden Hazard to leave Chelsea... pic.twitter.com/XzvmdCbAFQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 29, 2019

What’s Next?

It looks only a matter of time until, Hazard becomes a new Galactico for the Los Blancos. According to reports, he could be revealed at the Santiago Bernabeu on June 3rd.