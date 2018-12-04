Ballon d'Or News: Luka Modric reveals two of the top five nominees have congratulated him after winning the award

Modric broke the Ronaldo-Messi duopoly to clinch his first Ballon d'Or title

What's the story?

After an award-winning night that capped an incredible year, Luka Modric has revealed the names of two top five nominees who have actually congratulated him on his Ballon d'Or win.

In case you didn't know...

Los Blancos and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric emerged as the winner of the coveted Ballon d'Or on Monday, thereby breaking five-time winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's decade-long stronghold over the award.

The Croatian has had an incredible year, to say the least, having previously won the UEFA Best Player of the Year award as well as The Best FIFA Men's Player award.

The Real Madrid midfielder played a pivotal role in the side's third consecutive Champions League win after which he led his country to the first FIFA World Cup finals in their history.

The top five was capped off by Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo, Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

The heart of the matter

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has now revealed which among the five top nominees have congratulated him for achieving the feat.

Modric revealed (via Marca), "[Antoine] Griezmann and [Kylian] Mbappe have congratulated me, it's a dream year."

He added, "It's difficult to find the words to express how I feel."

"I'm very happy and grateful to everyone who recognized my journey. I held back the tears, it's been an exceptional night to form part of these players who have won this prize."

The midfielder added that he wants more with his team and is looking forward to the Club World Cup: "As a person I want more with my team, starting with the World Club Cup."

What's next?

Following his Ballon d'Or celebrations, Modric will likely return to Madrid in time for the Copa del Rey clash with UD Melilla on Thursday.

