Ballon d'Or news: 'Messi deserves the award for as long as he plays', clarifies Aguero

Argentina v Iran: Group F - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

What's the story?

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has denied saying that neither Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo deserve to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or this year.

The Argentine has clarified that he favours his international teammate Messi to win the award especially after the phenomenal season the Barcelona talisman has had.

In case you didn't know

Some quotes regarding this year's Ballon d'Or winner were attributed to Aguero on Tuesday and have since gone viral on social media. Aguero was reported to have said, "I think someone should win it in the Champions League final".

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are this season's Champions League finalists and it was claimed that Aguero believes a player from the winning team should take the prize home this year.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the Ballon d'Or in the last decade until Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric broke the wheel when he was presented with the award last year.

Ronaldo had a decent debut season with Juventus in the Serie A, having won their eighth consecutive league title but failed to go all the way in the Champions League. The Portuguese has netted 28 goals in all competitions for the Bianconeri so far.

Meanwhile, Messi led Barcelona to another La Liga title and boasts of having scored 48 goals in all competitions for the club. The Blaugrana's season was also marred by European disappointment as they crashed out of the Champions League last week.

The heart of the matter

Aguero took to social media to clarify his stand on the Ballon d'Or stating that he stands by compatriot Messi to win a record sixth award this year.

In a tweet, the Manchester City star said, "I do not like having to go out and clarify but when words are attributed to me that I never said, I have to do it."

I don't enjoy having to clarify my statements – but when I'm quoted for things I haven't said, it must be done. I'll spell it out then. No one other than Messi will be my pick for the Balon d'Or as long as he keeps on playing – particularly if he plays like he did this season. — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 14, 2019

"To be clear, and I always answered the same, while Messi continues to play, and especially how he has played this season, he deserves to win the Ballon d’Or."

What's next?

In a season full of breakout performances, Messi and Ronaldo will definitely see some stiff competition in the race for the Ballon d'Or.