Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: August 2018

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
78.07K   //    01 Aug 2018, 20:27 IST

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga
Who'll lift it this year?

The FIFA World Cup was just so good that it has made a huge impact on the Ballon d'Or Power Ranking. There have been massive changes in the top 10 with some fresh faces coming in and a couple of favourites dropping way down!

We are now just 4-5 months away from the Gala and things are heating up. The usual favourites, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, might not even make the podium if the others continue performing the way they are.

Will the duopoly finally end this year or will one of them shine brighter than the others in the next few months and take it home once again? Without further ado, here are the top 10 players who are favourites to win the Ballon d'Or as of August 1st:

#10 Raphael Varane

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Defenders are not really recognised these days. When is the last time you actually saw a defender winning the best player of the tournament or even the player of the year award at his club?

If a World Cup and a Champions League medal at the end of the season isn't enough to earn Varane a place in the Ballon d'Or Power Ranking, nothing ever will. He has been the best defender for his club and country this year and has hardly put a foot wrong.

Varane will not be a part of the revolution at Real Madrid as well and is likely to be the main man in the defence under Julen Lopetegui. Sergio Ramos is 32-years-old and Los Blancos will be looking to sign a long-term replacement who can partner Varane in the defence soon.

