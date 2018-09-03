Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: September 2018

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
03 Sep 2018

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga

The World Cup is over and the new season is up and running! Some big players changed clubs this summer while some high profile transfers that were bound to happen did not take place.

The August ranking saw some massive changes because of the players' performances in the World Cup. This month, there have been a few more drastic changes in the ranking.

Luka Modric shocked the world as he edged Cristiano Ronaldo to win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. The Croatian had a stunning World Cup and was among the top three in the ranking last month.

Kevin de Bruyne is out of the top 10 following his injury and in his place is a player who was in the top 5 when the ranking began in March. Luis Suarez's dismal form in the past few months sees him nowhere near the top 10. He's got a lot to do to make it in the list and it will be interesting to see how things shape up for him this season.

Without further ado, here are this month's Ballon d'Or Power Ranking:

#10 Edinson Cavani

Uruguay v France: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Uruguay v France: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Maintaining his place at #10 is PSG and Uruguay striker, Edinson Cavani. He scored 31 goals last season and had a very good World Cup in Russia, scoring 3 goals in 4 games.

Now with the new season kicking off, he has started from where he had left off. Scoring 2 goals in 2 games in Ligue 1 this season, he looks set to lead their attack once again alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Despite his tremendous form, the Uruguayan striker does not have a shot at winning the Ballon d'Or this year. It will be interesting to see if he turns up to help Mbappe and Neymar in their quest for the prestigious award or he puts the team ahead of everyone and continues to do what he's doing right now.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
