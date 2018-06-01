Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: June 2018

Massive changes in the rankings this month, with two new entrants!

Ballon d'Or 2018: Who will win it?

The Ballon d'Or, the Ball of Gold -- football's most treasured individual prize and the object of the sport's fiercest rivalry yet -- Messi vs Ronaldo. The two greatest footballers of our time have an astonishing 5 each, and this could just be the tiebreaker that tips the scales in the favour of the winner.

This year has seen plenty of action, all the big boys coming into play by the business end of the season, and we have quite a few surprises in this list - the last rankings we'll release before the World Cup is over.

There are some new entrants, some who have made way, and some who have stayed where they are - you may, of course, disagree with us on the order (and vociferously at that) and if you do have any complaints, issues, pointers, or praise.. please feel free to leave them in our comments section

#10 Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko gave Gerard .Pique a right proper hiding

Often maligned during his time at Manchester City, Edin Dzeko has been an absolute revelation at AS Roma.

This season he wasn't as prolific in Serie A as last time - 29 vs 16 - but he turned for the big games... the Champions League ones this time around. He was immense against Barcelona, bullying Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti in both legs of the quarterfinals, and giving Liverpool's defence a run for their money in the semifinal.

His performances in the Champions League and the latter stages of the Serie A - ensuring Roma finish in the top 4 - seem him catapult himself into our Ballon d'Or Power Rankings.