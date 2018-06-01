Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: June 2018

Massive changes in the rankings this month, with two new entrants!

Anirudh Menon
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 18:23 IST
265.04K

Ballon d'Or 2018
Ballon d'Or 2018: Who will win it?

The Ballon d'Or, the Ball of Gold -- football's most treasured individual prize and the object of the sport's fiercest rivalry yet -- Messi vs Ronaldo. The two greatest footballers of our time have an astonishing 5 each, and this could just be the tiebreaker that tips the scales in the favour of the winner.

This year has seen plenty of action, all the big boys coming into play by the business end of the season, and we have quite a few surprises in this list - the last rankings we'll release before the World Cup is over.

There are some new entrants, some who have made way, and some who have stayed where they are - you may, of course, disagree with us on the order (and vociferously at that) and if you do have any complaints, issues, pointers, or praise.. please feel free to leave them in our comments section

#10 Edin Dzeko

Roma s Edin Dzeko, left, is chased by FC Barcelona Gerard...
Edin Dzeko gave Gerard
.Pique
a right proper hiding

Often maligned during his time at Manchester City, Edin Dzeko has been an absolute revelation at AS Roma.

This season he wasn't as prolific in Serie A as last time - 29 vs 16 - but he turned for the big games... the Champions League ones this time around. He was immense against Barcelona, bullying Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti in both legs of the quarterfinals, and giving Liverpool's defence a run for their money in the semifinal.

His performances in the Champions League and the latter stages of the Serie A - ensuring Roma finish in the top 4 - seem him catapult himself into our Ballon d'Or Power Rankings.

Page 1 of 10 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Manchester City Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ballon D'or
Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: April 2018
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: March 2018
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that Cristiano Ronaldo may never...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons we should end the Ronaldo and Messi debate
RELATED STORY
3 Things That Can Hinder Cristiano Ronaldo's Chances Of...
RELATED STORY
Five incredible records shared by Lionel Messi and...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Paid Players in La Liga
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Ballon d'Or should be scrapped
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018