Ranking the 5 oldest Ballon d’Or winners in football history

Since 1956, the Ballon d'Or has served as the best parameter to adjudge the finest footballer on the planet. Voted by a panel of sports journalists alongside coaches and captains of national teams, the Ballon d'Or rewards the best and most consistent player in a single year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have made the award their own from 2008 to 2017. However, the latter edged past his rival by adding two more to take his tally to seven. Lionel Messi only very recently won his record 7th Ballon d'Or— a record that arguably cannot be broken.

He collected the trophy at the age of 34 years and 5 months. On the same note, let's take a look at the five oldest Ballon d’Or winners in football history:

#5 Luka Modric – 33 years and 2 months

Modric won the 2018 Ballon d'Or trophy with 753 points in the bag

Luka Modric's Ballon d'Or victory is perhaps the most revered in recent history. The Croatian maestro was the first player to intervene in the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi era and grab the accolade for himself.

The Ballon d'Or had been nothing but a two-horse race for many years. Modric, however, came out on top to dethrone his then-teammate Ronaldo and arch-rival Messi. Luka Modric's 2018 was arguably the best season of his illustrious career.

Real Madrid's number 10 kissed the UEFA Champions League trophy for the third time in a row and led Croatia, his national side, to the FIFA World Cup final for the first time in history. Considered one of the best midfielders of the present era and all time, Modric's game-reading skills put him on top of his competitors.

#4 Alfredo di Stefano – 33 years and 5 months

Alfredo di Stefano won five consecutive Champions League trophies between 1956 and 1960

Alfredo di Stefano is a name that has deep roots in the history books of Real Madrid and the sport itself. The Argentina-born striker is considered one of the best players of all time and is lauded for his poaching skills even today.

Los Blancos largely owe their current star status to di Stefano, as he led the Galacticos to five consecutive Champions League victories between 1956 and 1960. Real Madrid emerged as the super powers of the competition during that time and at the helm was Alfredo di Stefano.

The Real Madrid legend has bagged the prestigious Ballon d'Or award twice (1957 and 1959). By the time di Stefano won his second and last Ballon d'Or, he was over 33 years old.

bateson87  @bateson87 Di Stefano is the only player ever to win the Super Balon d'Or



Can anyone else get it or is it only his?



Such a amazing looking trophy Di Stefano is the only player ever to win the Super Balon d'OrCan anyone else get it or is it only his? Such a amazing looking trophy https://t.co/WQCeCsHXIR

