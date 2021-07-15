Ballon d'Or: Ranking the 5 oldest winners in history

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious individual awards in the game of football. Conceptualized by France Football in 1956, the Ballon d'Or is an annual award that has been won by many fine players over the years.

Initially, only selected journalists voted for the Ballon d'Or nominees. But in 2007, all national team captains and coaches were given the right to vote. That year also saw the Ballon d'Or become a global award, with players from around the world eligible to win it.

Considering the popularity of the game in Europe, most Ballon d'Or winners have been ones who have plied their trade in the continent. Lionel Messi (6) and Cristiano Ronaldo (5) have won the most Ballon d'Or awards in history, with both players winning the award in their 20s and 30s.

However, the Ballon d'Or is essentially a young player's award, with only a handful of players winning the award after turning 30, On that note, let's have a look at the five oldest winners of the Ballon d'Or award over the years:

#5 Fabio Cannavaro (2006) - 33 years, 74 days

Fabio Cannavaro won the 2006 Ballon d'Or award.

A fabulous 2005-06 league campaign saw Fabio Cannavaro first win the Serie A title with Juventus. The defender then led from the front as Italy won their fourth title at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

The Bianconeri's title was rescinded because of their role in the infamous Calciopoli scandal. But Cannavaro had a campaign to remember at the World Cup that summer, especially against hosts Germany in the semi-final. Despite being just 5' 9", the Azzurri captain put in a defensive masterclass, winning all of his aerial duels against the significantly taller Miroslav Klose.

Cannavaro also clutched in other facets of his game, making timely interceptions, last-ditch tackles and key passes. The then 33-year-old kickstarted the move that led to Italy's second goal deep in extra time. It was one of the finest defensive performances by a player at the tournament. Nobody could argue against it when Cannavaro won the Ballon d'Or that year.

Now 47, Cannavaro remains the last of only three defenders to have won the coveted Ballon d'Or award.

#4 Luka Modric (2018) - 33 years, 84 days

Luka Modric

Luka Modric ended a decade-long Ballon d'Or duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when he bagged the prestigious award in 2018. That made the Croatian maestro the oldest player to win the Ballon d'Or award since the turn of the century.

Although Modric was a controversial choice for the award after Ronaldo and Messi both enjoyed stellar campaigns, the Croatian was a key player for club and country during the year. Modric helped Real Madrid win a record-extending 13th Champions League and their third on the trot. The then 33-year-old also led Croatia to the final of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The diminutive midfielder scored against Nigeria and Argentina to help Croatia top the group stage. Modric then scored in the shootout wins over Denmark and Russia en route to Croatia's run to the title match. They eventually lost 2-4 to France in the final, but Modric won the Golden Ball award for his exploits in the tournament.

